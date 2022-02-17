Amazon Prime Video Announces ‘Black Voices’ Event in Honor of Black History Month

Amazon Prime Video announced today the sixth installment in its Voices series in honor of Black History Month. The event, “Prime Video Celebrates Black Voices,” will take place on Feb. 24 with a selection of panels and special performances.

Previous events in the series have explored the history of inequity in Hollywood from the perspective of LGBTQ+ people, Asian American and Pacific Islanders, Latinos and Indigenous people.

“With each event, Voices continues to inspect and explore new and important topics that affect all of us in the entertainment industry,” said Latasha Gillespie, head of global diversity, equity and inclusion at Amazon Prime Video. “For our Black History Month celebration, we wanted to focus on the joy and successes of the many great minds working today and share that wisdom with the next generation of innovators and disruptors. From the creators to the educators to the humorists, we have so many gems in the Black community and look forward to the entertaining and inspiring programming in the upcoming Voices event.”

The event will feature a panel on Black women in comedy with actors Zainab Johnson (“Upload”) and Shoniqua Shandai (“Harlem”) and comedian Luenell (“Phat Tuesdays”), moderated by Cori Murray, deputy editor of Essence. Variety‘s senior artisans editor Jazz Tangcay will also moderate a panel on Black creators featuring “Harlem” creator Tracy Oliver, as well as Guy Torry and Reginald Hudlin (“Phat Tuesdays” actor and director, respectively).

In addition, the Voices event will feature two lightning talks: “Hollywood Diversity Report,” hosted by UCLA dean of social sciences Dr. Darnell Hunt, and “Color of Change,” led by Shiso founder Aerica Shimizu Banks.

The program kicks off at 11 a.m. PT with a welcome address from Gillespie and closes just before 1 p.m. PT with a performance by the Divas and Drummers of Compton, who were seen on “America’s Got Talent.” Additional panels have yet to be announced.

Registration for “Prime Video Celebrates Black Voices” is currently open and free for all.