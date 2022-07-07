Allyson Felix, Chloe Kim, Jimmy Pitaro, Fara Leff and Jamal Henderson to Keynote Variety Sports & Entertainment July 21

Variety’s Sports & Entertainment presented by City National Bank returns in-person with a breakfast July 21 in Los Angeles, featuring conversations with Allyson Felix, Olympic track and field champion and founder of Saysh; Chloe Kim, Olympic champion snowboarder; Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of ESPN and sports content for The Walt Disney Company; Fara Leff, chief operating officer of Klutch Sports; and Jamal Henderson, chief content officer for The SpringHill Company.

The breakfast will feature conversations focusing on the intersecting sports and entertainment industries, including discussions with athletes or executives who have expanded individual brands across film, TV and media.

Elizabeth Wagmeister, senior correspondent and co-Host of Variety’s The Take, will interview Kim and her long-time agent, Lowell Taub, about balancing her snowboarding competitions with her expanding interests in entertainment and media.

Felix, the most decorated track-and-field U.S. athlete, will speak about her growing community-centered footwear company, Saysh, and the reason behind her last season to raise awareness and continued efforts towards female athletes and childcare.

Pitaro will sit down with Variety co-editor in chief Cynthia Littleton to discuss the future of ESPN as the network works to engage modern audiences and sports fans across its linear and streaming platforms.

Todd Burach, SVP and senior relationship manager of City National Bank, will interview Leff and Henderson in a keynote conversation exploring how Klutch and SpringHill collaborate on such entertainment projects, such as the breakout Netflix film “Hustle.”

Jeb Terry Jr., president and CEO of Cosm, will talk about opportunities for sports venues to innovate experiences for fans.

“Our Sports & Entertainment breakfast provides a forum for us to discuss how pro athletes are moving into the entertainment world forming production companies, being the subjects of documentaries, creating short and long-form programming and hosting podcasts,” said Dea Lawrence, chief operating officer and chief marketing officer of Variety. “Once again, we are thankful to our long-time partner City National Bank for supporting these enlightening conversations.”

“City National Bank has long served the sports and entertainment industry to help our clients expand opportunities and prosper over the long term,” said JaHan Wang, head of east coast entertainment banking. “We are proud to present Variety’s annual Sports and Entertainment Summit and look forward to conversations about exciting changes in the industry like streaming rights valuations, restructuring of college athletics, athlete brand management opportunities, and more.”

City National Bank is the Presenting Partner of the event. Cosm is a Premier Partner.