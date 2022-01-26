Del Shaw Moonves Promotes Gordon Bobb, Loan Dang To Name Partners

Gordon M. Bobb and Loan T. Dang, both longtime partners at entertainment law firm Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano, have both been elevated to name partners, the firm announced on Wednesday. With their promotion, the firm will now be known as Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.

“I’m elated to have Gordon and Loan add their names to the firm,” founding partner Nina Shaw said in a statement. “It reflects their leadership over many years and for many more years to come. When Ernie Del, Jean Tanaka and I started this firm, we wanted to work at the highest level, reflect the world around us and to build a law firm that would attract the next generation of diverse and inclusive leadership, and we have succeeded beyond our expectations.”

Bobb, a partner at the firm since 2008, focuses primarily on the representation of actors, directors, athletes, comedians, production companies and distribution companies in the television and film industries. A graduate of Georgetown University and Columbia Law School, Bobb has appeared on the Variety’s Legal Impact Report. In 2021, he was a recipient of the Variety Power of Law award.

Dang, a partner since 2010, represents actors, producers, writers, directors, executives, television personalities and production companies in scripted and unscripted television, brands, and motion picture and digital media industries. A featured lawyer on Variety’s Legal Impact Report, Dang received her undergraduate and law degrees from UCLA, where she currently serves as a member of the Entertainment Symposium Advisory Committee.

Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang was founded in 1989 and focuses on transactional entertainment law. The firm represents actors, directors, writers, producers, entertainment executives and domestic and international production companies across all areas of entertainment, including film, television, theater, publishing, gaming and transmedia. The company currently consists of 23 lawyers.