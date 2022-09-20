Agency YMU Acquires Majority Stake in Digital Sports Mgmt

U.K. talent agency YMU has announced it is expanding into gaming and sports marketing with the integration of Digital Sports Mgmt (DSM) into its sports division.

YMU has acquired a majority stake in DSM, which was launched in 2016 by Rob Wadsworth and Tom Henderson. DSM has worked with clients including EA Sports, Sorare, Avery Dennison and Warner Bros, as well as representing gaming talent such as Danny Aarons, ShaunaGames, and AJ3.

As part of the merger, YMU’s services will expand to include esports consultancy, sports marketing, sponsorship brokerage, licensing, and live production.



“YMU and Digital Sport Mgmt’s partnership strengthens our position at the crossroads where sport, gaming, technology, and entertainment meet and interact,” Henderson and Wadsworth said in a statement. “Our collective expertise will enrich the services we provide our talent and brand clients and will allow us both to scale into new markets. YMU is the perfect partner to expedite our business plan globally and in turn extend the YMU Group’s premium services into the future.”

Mary Bekhait, YMU group CEO said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Digital Sports Mgmt and diversify our sports division into gaming and esports, marketing activation, and sponsorship. In Rob and Tom, we have found two phenomenal, industry-leading executives and I’ve been incredibly impressed with what they have built with Digital Sports Mgmt. Entering into gaming and esports has been one of YMU’s key strategic objectives and with the acquisition of DSM I am pleased to be able to offer further, exceptional expertise and bespoke knowledge to our current and future global sports clients.”