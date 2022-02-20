Britain’s Queen Elizabeth Tests Positive for COVID-19

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday. Her symptoms are mild, and she will resume her official duties in the next week.

“The queen has today tested positive for COVID,” the Palace said. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.”

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” the Palace continued.

Earlier this month, her son, Charles, caught coronavirus for a second time. He had met the queen a few days before, according to a source at the palace. Last week, Charles’ wife, Camilla, also tested positive for COVID-19. Several people have tested positive at Windsor Castle, where the queen is staying at the moment, it is understood.

Queen Elizabeth received her first COVID-19 vaccination in January 2021, and is believed to have had all her followup jabs after that.

Feb. 6 marked 70 years since the monarch acceded to the throne, following the death of her father, King George VI. She has reigned longer than any other British monarch and, at 95, is the world’s oldest monarch.

Her Platinum Jubilee will be marked this summer with a star-studded concert, a parade, a pageant and a baking competition presided over by former “The Great British Bake-Off” judge Mary Berry, among numerous other events. A one-off public holiday has also been created, meaning residents in the U.K. will also enjoy a four-day weekend in the first week of June.