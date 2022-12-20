‘The Second Attack’ Director Christina Kallas Signs With Activist Artists Management (EXCLUSIVE)

Director and screenwriter Christina Kallas has signed with talent management firm Activist Artists Management.

She will be repped by Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak, who is head of film and television literary for Activist Artists Management.

“Christina is an incredible storyteller, and we are thrilled to welcome her into the Activist family,” said Kanak.

Kallas has helmed films including “The Rainbow Experiment” for Paramount+ and “Paris is in Harlem,” which was included in the Slamdance International Film Festival’s Breakouts slate. She is set to direct multinational political thriller limited series “The Second Attack” for ARD Mediathek.

The six-part series, which is written by Oliver Bottini, follows a young German called Alex who sets out to discover the truth about the 2003 murder of his father, a Bundeswehr sniper. His journey brings him into the orbit of an Iraqi defector who claims to have information useful to the British and German intelligence services.

Based on a true story, “The Second Attack” is slated to go into production in Europe and the Middle East next year.

Kallas’s feature-length directorial debut was titled “42 Seconds of Happiness,” which toured the international film circuit. She also wrote and produced John Hurt starrer “The Commissioner,” which was directed by George Sluizer (“The Vanishing”), and worked as a writer on European TV series “Danni Lowinski” and “Edel & Starck.”

Kallas spent eight years as president of European writers’ guild FSE and is a member of the European Film Academy, the German Film Academy, and the NY Chapter of Film Fatales. She holds European and U.S. citizenship.