CAA Signs Emmy-Award Nominated Journalist Anelise Borges (EXCLUSIVE)

Emmy Award nominated journalist and anchor Anelise Borges has signed with CAA, Variety can exclusively reveal.

Borges, who speaks four languages fluently including French, Spanish and Portuguese, has reported from more than 30 countries, covering war, migration, dictatorships and Europe’s identity crises. She boasts over a decade of experience in the field.

She has worked at Euronews, TRT and France 24 covering topics including the war in Syria, the European refugee crisis and the Greek economic bailout. While based in Istanbul, she covered the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, breaking stories and reporting from the field.

Earlier this year Borges’ coverage of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan for Euronews was nominated for an international Emmy Award. Borges filmed the entire segment alone, without either a producer or security, using her iPhone and sources.

She has also made a documentary, “10 Days At Sea – The Real Story Of The Aquarius,” about humanitarian rescue vessel Aquarius, which in 2018 was involved in a stand-off with Italian authorities. Borges, who was the sole broadcast journalist on the vessel, won two European Lovie awards for her work.

In 2018 Borges was tapped as EuronewsNBC’s Paris correspondent before she was promoted to international correspondent the following year. In her role at the network she reports on major stories across Europe and the rest of the world, from exclusive interviews with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó to covering conflicts in Libya, Syria and Iran.

As well as reporting, Borges is an accomplished news anchor.