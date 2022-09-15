Banking on Entertainment: A Special Report

The media industries have evolved in recent years, thanks to the rise of streaming, data analytics and other tools, and the resulting shift in revenue streams has altered how the finance and investment communities view these industries.

The business is no longer simply about sales figures derived from box office or Billboard charts. Dollars flow from the increasing licensing of rights for use in film, TV and music content in streaming and other types of third-party services.

For investors who look to yield predictable, long-term returns from these revenue streams, that means being able to parse highly granular data generated by digital streaming. It requires transparency into transactions and market performance, not to mention acceleration of the increasingly complex web of payments attached to any intellectual property.

In the new special report “Banking on Entertainment,” Variety Intelligence Platform (VIP+) digs deep into a fascinating new world that has transformed backroom bean-counting into sophisticated operations that impose clarity and efficiency on what would otherwise be a very messy process.

The immense volumes of calculations, reporting and payments has put a premium on automation at a scale far beyond the capabilities of most legacy systems.

Luckily, there’s a novel class of investors, entrepreneurs and technology developers out there able to capitalize on a slate of new tools. And there’s a whole new financial model for the production of premium content that more closely resembles the venture capital and private equity financing mold of the technology sector.

This special report is presented by City National Bank, which knows plenty about payment processing through its software affiliates Exactuals and FilmTrack.