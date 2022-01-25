Fashion Designer Aurora James Signs With UTA

Fashion designer, creative director and activist Aurora James has signed with UTA.

The CFDA award-winning James is the founder and creative director of the luxury accessory brand Brother Vellies, which has been worn by Pres. Barack Obama, Beyoncé, Meghan Markle, Rihanna, Zendaya, Serena Williams, Lady Gaga and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The brand, which includes the subscription service Something Special, supports communities around the world through the ethical and sustainable creation of pieces that celebrate various cultural histories.

James also founded The Fifteen Percent Pledge in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, an initiative that urges retail giants to commit 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses. Within the first year, nearly 30 corporations enacted the pledge, effectively diverting over $10 billion in capital to Black entrepreneurs and helping more 400 companies launch their products.

A Toronto native who is now based in New York City, James has been honored with the CFDA Founder’s Award, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund prize and a British Fashion Award. Additionally, she earned two CFDA Emerging Talent nominations and one CFDA American Accessories Designer of the Year nod.

NFL Launches Super Bowl Collection by L.A.-Based BIPOC Designers

The NFL will celebrate the Super Bowl in Los Angeles with the launch of Origins: An NFL Collection. Four Los Angeles-based BIPOC streetwear designers and brands, LaLa Romero (Bella Dona), Kacey Lynch (Bricks & Wood), Corey Populous (Circulate) and Albert Lim (Rip N Repair), have been commissioned to design capsule collections of hoodies, t-shirts, sweats and hardgoods.

The collections will be available for purchase beginning Feb. 6 at the Origins: NFL Collection Launch Event and throughout the week at the NFLShop @ Super Bowl in the LA Convention Center between South and West Halls. Select styles will be sold online at NFLShop.com beginning Feb. 7.