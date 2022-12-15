CAA Foundation’s ‘Young Party’ Fundraiser Events Raise More Than $315,000 for Nonprofits (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Creative Artists Agency, in partnership with the CAA Task Force hosted the in-person return of the annual “Young Party” fundraisers in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York City and London after a two-year hiatus, raising more than $315,000 for nonprofits and charities. The events gathered professionals and talent across the entertainment industry and additionally featured online auctions to raise funds for charitable organizations.

“Under the guidance of next-gen leaders at CAA, we’re incredibly proud of the success of our Young Parties,” said Natalie Tran, executive director at CAA Foundation. “Each year our fundraisers continue to grow, allowing our impact and support for our nonprofit partners to go even further. These events allow us to bring our industries together, and show up in a meaningful way for our communities.”

The Young Parties were planned and hosted by members of the CAA Task Force, a group of young leaders that work closely with the CAA Foundation. Included among the work the foundation does are strategic partnerships & campaigns, volunteerism and close work with the agency’s clients on their philanthropic strategies. The task force was founded in 2002 and, each year, the group volunteers time and effort toward organizing benefits in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and London for various non-profit partner organizations.

Since their inception, the events have raised more than $4.8 million for charitable organizations including the Los Angeles and Tennessee chapters of Communities In Schools, a dropout prevention organization; DonorsChoose, a fundraising site for teachers; and Nordoff Robbins, a UK-based music therapy charity.

Sandy Trappitt, head of partnerships for Nordoff Robbins, noted the “huge success” of this year’s Young London party.

“Through this long-term partnership with CAA, we have had the pleasure of working closely with the CAA Task Force, an incredibly talented group of young leaders that have kindly shared their time, skills, and expertise,” Trappitt explained. “This vital money and support will all go directly towards our mission to share music’s true power as far and wide as possible, helping people across the UK to connect and communicate through music therapy.”

Likewise, Leah Susi, chief development officer at CIS Tennessee shared the organizations’ thanks for the yearlong partnership and support. “We couldn’t be more grateful to be the beneficiaries of the funds that allow us to continue to support the most vulnerable students through case management, basic needs, and social emotional support,” Susi said.

Added PS 15 Community School director Kathleen Shamwell: “[The CAA Task Force’s] generous fundraising and volunteer efforts enabled teachers to purchase resources that inspire project-based learning and creativity in our classrooms and the return of our annual Thanksgiving dinner that benefits our most vulnerable families.”