Jeff Zucker’s CNN Ousting: Why Workplace Equity Matters

How could Jeff Zucker let himself self-destruct like that?

It’s now been reported extensively just how many of his loyalists at CNN are outraged that WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar abruptly forced the charismatic leader out of his post last week for failing to disclose a romantic relationship with his “closest colleague,” chief marketing officer Allison Gollust. After all, his supporters argue, this was a consensual relationship between two single adults, so therefore what was the actual harm? True enough, but unfortunately the harm done was done by Zucker himself, and it ultimately led to his undoing at CNN when an enemy seized an opportunity to bring him down over it. Media outlets are speculating whether there might have been extenuating circumstances that have yet to surface publicly.

In any case, I would submit that Zucker’s defenders might think about directing some of their rancor and disappointment at the man himself, who you think would have known better than thinking he could get away with not disclosing a romantic relationship with an underling and ignoring company policy in the era when power dynamics and equity in the workplace are now paramount. Naturally, if Zucker and Gollust had been equals at CNN — like Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski at MSNBC — this would never have come to pass. Or, if Zucker had been transparent, this might have ended differently. And there are some who are questioning why WarnerMedia didn’t address earlier what had been an open secret inside and out- side CNN for so long.

“Zucker was always a unique executive, and he made his exit in a singularly unique fashion,” our senior TV editor Brian Steinberg tells me when I call to discuss the situation. “He clearly had a blind spot.”

To be sure, we all have blind spots, and a lack of perception can certainly blow up in your face, which of course Zucker immediately acknowledged after getting booted. “I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t,” he was quoted as saying the day he was ousted.

Now the question is who will Discovery CEO David Zaslav pick to succeed Zucker and what will CNN look like under different leadership? There is no question the two pals had expected to work together after AT&T spins off WarnerMedia to Discovery and it combines with Warner Bros.

This week Steinberg writes a great piece about how CNN without Zucker, a true force of nature, at the helm might turn much tamer. “In the Zucker era, CNN became more swashbuckling and more opinionated than it ever was under founder Ted Turner or his successors at the former Time Warner. CNN went from delivering the headlines to being in the headlines,” Steinberg writes.

We can expect that at least for the foreseeable future, CNN will continue to make headlines, and hopefully in years to come it will still be bold, colorful and have some swagger.