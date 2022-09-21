Entertainment Law Firm Levine Plotkin & Menin Expands Into L.A. and Grows Its Team

New York-based entertainment law firm Levine Plotkin & Menin, which specializes in transactional work in the arts, entertainment and media, has opened an office in Los Angeles.

LPM’s expansion will build on its existing footprint in the region, and comes after many years of working with studios, creatives, independent producers and others based in the area. The L.A. office aligns with the firm’s mission to better serve existing clients and projects and to expand its film and television practice generally.

LPM’s recent representations include “Hamilton,” from development on stage through its premiere as a film on Disney+; the producers of Netflix’s “The Prom,” directed by Ryan Murphy; and longtime client Gloria Steinem in connection with the autobiographical film “The Glorias,” starring Julianne Moore.

“Our clients are increasingly active in multiple areas simultaneously,” said Loren Plotkin (above, right), a founder of LPM. “We regularly help our theater and literary publishing clients develop films, television series, podcasts and other media projects, while many studios and rights holders come to us for advice as they navigate the stage and book publishing worlds. We have now found the perfect match in Los Angeles to allow us to better serve our clients on both coasts and in all media.”

As part of the Los Angeles expansion, LPM announced the addition David Schachter (above, left) to its team of attorneys. Schachter joins the firm as a partner and will manage the L.A. office.

With experience representing acting talent, screenwriters, directors and producers across film and TV, Schachter will build upon LPM’s expertise in those areas. His recent successes include repping author and screenwriter Taffy Brodesser-Akner, whose bestselling novel “Fleishman Is in Trouble” sold to ABC Signature and FX in a competitive bidding process. A limited series adaptation of the book recently wrapped filming and will premiere on FX on Hulu, with Brodesser-Akner serving as series creator and showrunner.

Schachter also reps Scott Mescudi (also known as recording artist Kid Cudi) with respect to his film and TV endeavors. Recent deals include a multiyear development and production pact with BRON Studios for Mescudi’s production shingle, Mad Solar Productions; a starring role for Mescudi in the upcoming John Woo action film “Silent Night”; and an upcoming Netflix animated project, “Entergalactic,” for which Mescudi will voice the lead role and serve as exec producer.

“Artists and producers are no longer content to stay in one lane creatively,” said Schachter. “The opportunities for crossover success have never been greater, and with its diversity of expertise in entertainment, LPM is poised to help clients maximize that success.”