Arnold Schwarzenegger Unhurt, Woman Injured After Car Crash in Brentwood

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in an auto accident Friday afternoon in Brentwood that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

The actor and former California governor was driving his GMC Yukon when it was involved in a crash with a Toyota Prius at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, near the Riveria Country Club. Two other cars in the intersection were also struck as a result of the collision. A woman was transported to the hospital with what was described as minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A spokesman for Schwarzenegger confirmed the actor was unhurt and was only concerned about the woman who was injured.

There were no indications of drugs or alcohol being involved in the crash but an investigation is still under way, the Los Angeles Police Department said, according to KCAL-TV Los Angeles.

TMZ posted photos of the crash that depicted Schwarzenegger’s mega-SUV nearly crushing the red Prius. The pictures showed the former governor in black sweatpants and a gray beard, standing next to his badly damaged car perched on the hood of the Prius. Longtime Schwarzenegger friend and fellow fitness enthusiast Jake Steinfeld was also pictured at the scene but it was unclear if he was a passenger at the time of the crash.

The woman was said to have suffered a head injury that included minor bleeding.

A native of Austria, Schwarzenegger was a champion body builder who became a Hollywood leading man in the 1980s with a string of movie hits, notably “Conan the Barbarian,” “Terminator,” “Total Recall” and “True Lies.” He became active in conservative political circles in California and national politics. He became a Republican governor of the Golden State in 2003 after the successful recall election of Democrat Gray Davis. Schwarzenegger served in Sacramento until 2011.