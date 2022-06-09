Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Revamped Leadership for Japan, Australia, New Zealand

Warner Bros. Discovery Thursday announced its management team for Japan, Australia New Zealand, reporting into James Gibbons, WBD’s president and managing director.

The reshuffle follows similar announcements for the EMEA area under Priya Dogra and India, Southeast Asia and Korea under Clement Schwebig.

Masami Takahashi is appointed country manager, head of studios, Japan , and be based in Tokyo. He will continue to oversee all theatrical activity, local production, content licensing, games and consumer products.

Glen Kyne is appointed head of networks, Japan and Australia & New Zealand. Based in Auckland, he will oversee all networks activity in all three markets across pay-TV, free-to-air and BVOD.

Sydney-based Michael Brooks continues as MD of Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia [WBITVP], where he will, just like WBITVP NZ, continue to report directly into the global WBITVP organization. Brooks is additionally appointed as head of studios, Australia & New Zealand, responsible for content licensing, and optimizing studio-related activities across both markets, for which he will report to Gibbons.

Robi Stanton is appointed head of franchise development & affiliate relations, Australia & New Zealand, based in Sydney.

Andrew Brommel continues in the role of VP, consumer products, Australia & New Zealand, based in Sydney.

In addition to the above appointments, David Macdonald is named VP Networks, Japan, based in Tokyo. He will continue to manage network activity, reporting to Glen Kyne, while Singapore-based Lynn Ng will continue to lead content operations for the APAC region. Additionally, she has been appointed head of factual & lifestyle – South East Asia, for which she will report to Schwebig.

“These appointments reflect the strength of leadership from both legacy companies, bringing an impressive track record and deep knowledge of our diversified Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio,” said Gibbons. “Benefitting from a combination of market oversight and functional expertise, I look forward to working together with this team to optimize our businesses and build further scale across Japan and ANZ.”