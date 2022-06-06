Universal Beijing Theme Park to Reopen After Six-Week COVID Shutdown

The Universal Beijing Resort is poised to reopen next week after being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese capital.

The resort – comprising the Universal Studios Beijing theme park, Citywalk retail and entertainment area and two hotels – is set to restart operations on June 15, it announced Tuesday via its Chinese social media accounts. It has been closed since May 1.

The park will be allowed to operate at no more than 75% capacity. Other disease-control measures, such as social distancing, will also be applied.

State-controlled media this week reported “victory” over the latest COVID outbreak, which was driven by the omicron variant of the disease. Beijing reported a total of 1,822 COVID-19 cases from April 22 to June 5.

Restaurants, public transport and entertainment venues reopened in the city from Monday and quickly drew crowds and queues. However, a Beijing municipal spokesman also cautioned that Beijing will “unfalteringly carry out” the country’s dynamic zero-COVID policies. These have involved border closures, enforced lockdowns and mass testing.

The park’s reopening coincides handily with the release of Universal’s “Jurassic World: Dominion” in mainland Chinese theaters on June 10.

The resort initially opened in September 2020 and is operated by Universal Parks & Resorts. A 70% majority ownership stake belongs to Chinese state-owned company Beijing Shouhuan Cultural Tourism Investment, with the remaining 30% belonging to NBCUniversal.

In April this year Universal Beijing Resort launched thematic entertainment experience “Universal Studios Beijing: Honor of Kings Heroes LIVE”.

The resort expects to rollout more experiences in the coming months, including Minion-themed rooms at Universal Studios Grand Hotel, based on Illumination’s “Despicable Me” franchise. Later in the year, it will unveil Jurassic World Isla Nublar thematic experiences.

(Pictured: “Jurassic World: Dominion”)