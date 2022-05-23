Creative Talent Agency Frank Management Launched in New Zealand

Mike Minogue, Naomi Ferry and Tim Foley have launched Frank Management, a new creative talent agency in New Zealand.

Frank Management is open to representing clients across all disciplines, including acting, writing and filmmaking. The company aims to fill gaps they see across the industry, by offering an alternative for all creatives seeking representation.

Minogue is best known to the public in the on-screen role of Officer Minogue in Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s TV series “Wellington Paranormal.” He is also successful writer and producer, having recently produced the 2021 Sundance hit “Coming Home In The Dark.” He is designated as head of development at the new agency.

“I’ve been fortunate in my career to have had success across different areas of our industry,” said Minogue, “and will draw on my experiences both in front of the camera, and in the development and business side.”

Ferry is a senior agent, having worked for some of New Zealand’s largest agencies before moving into freelance consulting. “It’s an incredible time for New Zealand creatives. Our relatively small country has always punched above its weight, but there are particular opportunities both here and abroad that Frank can help to harness.”

Foley has worked on all sides of the industry for 20 years. As an actor who featured in over 500 episodes of New Zealand’s longest running drama “Shortland Street.” He will bring a real-world perspective to his role in strategy and development.

“I’m really looking forward to the chance to uncover new talent, and also to help bring out the best in established creatives who are wanting to grow. New Zealand has an abundance of extraordinary talent. Our aim at Frank will be to mentor from a place of experience and represent with a practical grounding in our industry,” he said.