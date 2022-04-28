Thailand’s Major Cineplex Strikes ScreenX Deal With CJ 4DPlex (EXCLUSIVE)

South Korean cinema technology firm CJ 4DPlex has struck a deal with Thailand’s Major Cineplex, to open a ScreenX Premium Large Format auditorium at Major’s multiplex at Siam Paragon in Bangkok.

ScreenX is a multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view, created by using the side walls of the theater. Some 363 ScreenX auditoriums have been installed at cinemas in 38 countries.

The new ScreenX Premium Large Format auditorium in Bangkok will have 336 seats and a 20-meter-wide screen, the largest ScreenX in the country.

The announcement was made during the 2022 CinemaCon conference in Las Vegas, where Major Cineplex also renewed and expanded an agreement with another giant screen company, Imax.

Major Cineplex has more than 177 locations with 828 screens in Thailand and abroad. The company’s first ScreenX was launched in 2015 at the Major’s Quartier Cineart location.

“We first brought the 4DX concept to Thailand over a decade ago and are following that success by expanding the ScreenX experience,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX.

4DX is a multi-sensory cinema experience that includes moving seats, water and air effects. Both technologies are developed by CJ 4DPlex, a company within the CJ Group of companies and a sister company to CJ-CGV, which claims to be the world’s fifth largest cinema operator and has outposts in Vietnam, Indonesia and Turkey.

Major Cineplex now has ten 4DX locations across Thailand in Siam Paragon, Ratchayothin, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Central Westgate, Promenade, Central Festival Eastville, Korat, Mega Bangna and Icon Siam. Including Thailand, there are over 777 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning 67 countries.