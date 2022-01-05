Hong Kong Disneyland Closes for Fourth Time Due to Coronavirus

The Hong Kong Disneyland theme park is to close from Wednesday evening, due to the city’s anti-coronavirus measures. The closure is the fourth time that the pandemic has brought park operations to a halt.

The park appeared to hope that the measure would be temporary. It pointed to a closure lasting two weeks, until Jan. 20, 2022.

“As required by the government and in line with preventive efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from January 7 to 20. Guests who planned to visit the Park on above dates are advised to visit on another day. HKDL has been in close contact with the relevant government departments and will continue to implement health and safety measures with reference to their guidelines to promote health and safety of our guests and cast members,” management said in a statement.

Under current operations, the park closes every Tuesday and Thursday for cleaning measures, meaning that the official closure will actually take effect a day earlier.

Hong Kong has been operating a zero-COVID policy which involves strict border controls and long quarantine period for almost all inbound travelers and until this month had gone for two months without a confirmed local case. In recent days, however, local transmission has been discovered and the omicron variant detected. On Tuesday, Hong Kong health authorities announced 13 new confirmed cased and a further 26 asymptomatic infections. These included 12 of the omicron strain.

In response, the government said that from next month it will extend its vaccine bubble (meaning that only vaccinated people can enter) to include all catering business, bars or pubs, nightclubs, karaoke establishments, amusement game centers, fitness centers, places of amusement and public entertainment, beauty parlors, sports premises, swimming pools, hotels, event premises, schools and government cultural and leisure facilities such as public libraries.

Hong Kong Disneyland is jointly owned by the Hong Kong Government and the Walt Disney Co, with the city holding a 52% majority of the shares. In pre-pandemic 2019, it welcomed 6.5 million visitors.