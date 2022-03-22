Korea’s CJ ENM Pumps $82 Million Into Alliance With KT’s Studio Genie

South Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ ENM has struck a deal to invest in KT (formerly Korea Telecom). The first step in the new arrangement sees CJ invest KRW100 billion ($82 million) in buying a stake in KT’s Studio Genie.

“Studio Genie investment is aimed at increasing the competitiveness of CJ ENM channels such as tvN and OCN and OTT content from TVing,” CJ ENM officials explained.

CJ ENM obtains the first rights to a “significant amount” of content produced by Studio Genie. In return, Studio Genie will strengthen CJ ENM’s TV channels tvN and OCN as well as TVing, which is aiming to rival Netflix as Korea’s top streamer.

KT will also provide media viewing data to CJ ENM enabling them to better understand viewing trends and plan for production. The announcement also made less specific reference to collaboration in the music businesses, the creation of a joint fund for real-world media projects and the establishment of a business cooperation committee.

The coming together is also expected to lead to joint planning and production of content including series and dramas. “Both companies can also co-produce global blockbuster content based on the high-quality plans secured by Studio Genie,” the pair said in a statement.

Studio Genie is an assembly of KT’s media and content businesses. These include StoryWiz (planning, producing and distributing content including webtoons and web novels); Milly’s library (an online reading platform); and music streamer Genie Music.

The agreement with KT continues a period of furious deal-making by CJ ENM, which has struck an array of global and regional alliances. Earlier this year it completed its acquisition of the scripted content division of Endeavor Content.

CJ ENM’s other deals have included an alliance with ViacomCBS and a minority investment in U.S. producer Skydance. In Japan, it has announced deals with Japanese terrestrial broadcaster TBS Group and with Toei Animation.

At home in Korea, CJ ENM has acquired production companies Mohawk Film, MMakers and MillionVolt, adding to a production array that already includes Studio Dragon, JK Film, Vlad Studio and Bone Factory. CJ ENM’sTV powerhouse Studio Dragon itself includes subsidiaries: Culture Depot, Hua & Dam Pictures, KPJ and Kakao M joint venture Mega Monster.