Australian Series ‘The Newsreader’ Sold Widely – Global Bulletin

NEWSREADER MAKES NEWS

Critically-acclaimed Australian series “The Newsreader” is set to air in 80 additional territories, following a string of rights sales deals organized by Entertainment One. The six-part show was licensed to the BBC (U.K.), Arte (France and Germany), RTE (Ireland), Viaplay (the Nordic and Baltic regions, Poland and The Netherlands), Cosmo (Spain), Filmin (Portugal and 2nd window in Spain), Now TV (Hong Kong), Telus (Canada) and NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer (Latin America).

Starring Anna Torv and Sam Reid, “The Newsreader” centers around the frantic, busy heart of a commercial TV newsroom set in the 1980s, while following the relationship between an ambitious young TV reporter and the star female news anchor. The show was produced by Werner Film Productions, for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, with finance from Screen Australia, the ABC and Film Victoria. It was created and written by Michael Lucas, produced by Lucas and Joanna Werner, and directed by Emma Freeman. It was also named by Variety as one of the best international shows of 2021.

SHRINKING MARKET

Two more cinemas in Hong Kong are to close permanently, following a downturn in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cinema City Victoria in Causeway Bay will close with immediate effect after four years of operation. The Broadway Circuit said that its Diamond Hill branch in the Hollywood Plaza shopping center will lose next month. Cinemas in Hon Kong have faced prolonged and repeated closures due to government health orders, and all have been suspended since Jan. 9, 2022, due to a fifth virus wave. Government has provided subsidies, but reduced admissions, the banning of concessions sales and the end of rent freezes by landlords has pushed many to the brink. The UA chain collapsed in March last year.

PERMISSION TO FLY

Warner Bros. franchise film “The Batman” is poised for a theatrical release in mainland China. On a video posted to Warner’s social media accounts in China, the film’s stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz announced “good news […] our new movie, The Batman, will be released in China.” That appears to mean that the movie has cleared the censorship process, but authorities have not yet given it a release date. With a Cold War between China and the U.S. still raging, China last year cut the number of Hollywood imports below to below the two countries’ agreed quota. The first Hollywood film to release following the Chinese new year holiday season is “Death on the Nile,” set for an outing on Friday. Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” has been given a China release on Feb. 25.