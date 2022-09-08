How Asian Media and Commonwealth Countries Covered the Death of Queen Elizabeth

For Asian media operators, the death of Queen Elizabeth II occurred in the middle of the night — Buckingham Palace made its announcement at 6.30 p.m. BST on Thursday — which meant some needed to play catch-up. That was achieved quicker by online and TV outlets than print media.

In Australia, a Commonwealth country which has also lost its monarch, public radio and TV broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corporation newsreaders dressed in black. Programming has switched to reflect the Queen’s life and seven decades of reign.

News Corp., which operates major print news brands in Australia, said it will publish souvenir issues on Saturday. These will include the Herald Sun, Daily Telegraph, The Courier-Mail and The Advertiser.

The Australian parliament is expected to be suspended for 15 days, and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor General David Hurley will travel to London for the funeral service. A national memorial service will be held in Australia after their return.

Korea Times Friday English language online edition

In New Zealand, another Commonwealth member, the New Zealand Herald led its online edition with multiple stories related to the Queen. Its splash lead read: “Farewell Your Majesty; King Charles tells of ‘greatest sadness’; NZ Army to fire 96-round gun salute.”

Japan, which has its own imperial tradition, saw many papers carry the British royal news prominently. The serious-minded Nikkei newspaper topped its online edition with two stories on the Queen’s death.

The Korea Times led its Friday online coverage with a picture of the Queen and Barack Obama tete-a-tete at an official banquet. Its headline was simple: “Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne.”



Global Times English-language Friday online edition.

Chinese state media were cooler. The Global Times tabloid’s English edition placed a photo-led story about the Queen below the fold, lower than its ongoing coverage of the “Ukraine Crisis,” which China depicts as a U.S.-Russian conflict.

The more authoritative People’s Daily had not given the matter front-page coverage in either Chinese or English-language editions by mid-morning. Its English version was topped with the story “Xi presents order to promote military officer to rank of general.”

Thai media, often slow to react to overseas events, was mixed. The Bangkok Post led its online edition with “Queen Elizabeth II dies” and followed with a “key moments” story. Other publications in Thailand focused instead on weather and flooding. With much of the capital Bangkok under water since Thursday afternoon and heavy rain expected to continue through Saturday, that is a more pressing issue for many readers.