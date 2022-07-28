Kevin Mayer, Uday Shankar, Punit Goenka to Headline APOS Summit Lineup

Big name executives including Kevin Mayer, Uday Shankar and Punit Goenka are among the headline speakers confirmed at APOS, the Asian media and entertainment conference, in September.

Having been held in various online formats during the COVID pandemic, APOS is to return as an in-person event this year. However, it shifts from its usual April slot to Sept. 27-29, 2022. And instead of being held in the Indonesian resort of Bali, the event moves to Singapore, where it will take place on Sentosa Island, at the Capella hotel.

The event is expected to cover themes including the sustainability of streaming, premium Asian-made content, the outlook for theatrical movies and the recalibration of the sports rights business.

Mayer was instrumental in the development of Disney+ before moving to TikTok and latterly to sports streamer DAZN and to Candle Media.

Shankar was president of 21st Century Fox India before setting up his own Marigold Park company and joining James Murdoch in Bodhi Tree. Goenka, another senior Indian executive, is MD and CEO of Zee Entertainment Industries and is in the process of merging that group with Sony’s TV interests in the country.

The preliminary list of speakers also includes bosses: Patrick Delaney, CEO of Australia’s Foxtel; Janice Lee, CEO of Asian streamer Viu; Gerhard Zeiler, president of international at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Other key executives include: Saurabh Sancheti, CFO at India’s Jio Platforms; Hyun Park, head of global at Korean production powerhouse Studio Dragon; Netflix’s Kim Minyoiung; Prime Video’s Kelly Day; and Ajit Mohan from Meta India.

Financiers on the speakers roster include Joe Ravitch from Raine Capital and Michael Nathanson from MoffetNathanson.

The conference is organized by consultancy and research firm Media Partners Asia.