Asia’s APOS Convention to Return as In-Person Event

The high-powered APOS entertainment industry conference will return this year as an in-person event after two-years of online-only sessions that were brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, instead of being operated in its usual April slot from a resort hotel complex in Bali, Indonesia, APOS 2022 will run Sept. 27-29 in Singapore. The city-state is a hub for the East Asian TV industry and a regional base for many multinational entertainment and tech conglomerates.

Media Partners Asia, the consultancy that curates APOS, has not yet disclosed any confirmed speakers. But it says that the event (one day of executive meetings in private, and two days of summit conferences open to all participants) will concentrate on a dozen themes.

These include: streaming’s sustainability; valuations and investor expectations; the growth of premium Asian content; the impact of the metaverse; the recalibration of sports; the new normal for movies; and the scalability of premium AVOD.

The return of APOS as a live event is testament to some parts of the film and TV industry in Asia making a comeback. Many Asian markets have been slower to rebound than the U.S. and Europe due to cautious government actions on social distancing and disease control. And with some travel restrictions still in place, the seminar components will also be live streamed on the APOS streaming platform.

For festivals, events and conferences, Asia remains mixed.

CineAsia, the film distributor and exhibitor conference and trade show, has announced an in-person return in December, after political turmoil in Hong Kong caused the cancelation of its 2019 edition and COVID wiped out its 2020 and 2021 editions. The events will relocate to Bangkok and run Dec. 5-8, 2022.

In contrast, the Beijing International Film Festival recently confirmed that it will not take place this month. Instead, it will be run August 13-20, 2022, Chinese state media announced. With Shanghai currently in lockdown, it seems inconceivable that the Shanghai International Film Festival can this year be held in its normal June slot.