108 Media Buying Malaysian Producer Revolution Media

London- and Singapore-based 108 Media has announced plans to acquire Malaysian film and TV production firm Revolution Media (previously Ideate Media).

Led by Zainir Aminullah, Revolution was founded in 2013 and underwent a management buy-out in 2019. Since then, it has developed and produced series such as “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” and “The Ghost Bride” for Netflix and hit local genre films “Tombirou” and “May The Devil Take You.”

In a statement, 108 Media (UK) said that it will assume Revolution Media’s current slate and staff. It will invest funds to grow the production company’s current capabilities, further develop and acquire premium IP in scripted entertainment, and help diversify Revolution into factual and unscripted content for brand and ad-sales partnerships.

Aminullah will work directly with 108 Media’s CEO Abhi Rastogi based in the U.K. and Singapore-based Justin Deimen, president (production), on corporate alignments and business development across APAC.

The deal was negotiated by Rastogi, Deimen, and 108 Media UK finance director, Eamon Sullivan for 108 Media and with Aminullah and Chang Sze Wei for Revolution Media. Deal terms and the likely closing date were not disclosed.

Revolution will be involved in 108 Media’s current slate which includes the pre-financed historical drama series “Mrs Raffles,” which is to be shot in Malaysia, and on which North American and Asian rights have already been sold.

108 Media is operating as the studio, financier and global sales agent for a slate which includes: the previously announced action series “I Am Vash”; the upcoming U.K. crime series “Inspector Singh”; WWII drama “The Undone Years”; and a family sports film, “Ten.” All are intended to be in production between the second half of the current year and the first half of 2023.

In December 2021, 108 Media (UK) secured a $6.3 million deal which comprised of all DCD Media Plc assets. These included September Films, Rize USA and DCD Rights, which has a catalogue of more than 3,500 hours of programming in drama, entertainment, factual and music. The company says it is planning further corporate deals in the coming months.