‘Causeway’ Trailer Shows Jennifer Lawrence Battling PTSD in A24-Apple Drama

A24 and Apple Original Films have released the first trailer for “Causeway,” their new drama starring Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence.

Lawrence stars as Lynsey, a military engineer who returns to the United States from Afghanistan after suffering a debilitating brain injury after an IED explosion.

After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Lawrence, who also serves as one of the film’s producers, garnered rave reviews for her performance. The film hopes to find a pathway into a crowded lead actress field.

Breaking through as an Academy favorite, Lawrence won best actress for her turn as a young widow in David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012). She’s also amassed three other acting noms for Debra Granik’s “Winter’s Bone” (2010), “American Hustle” (2013) and “Joy” (2015), also both from Russell.

Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman praised Lawrence’s work in the film in his review out of TIFF, writing that she “gives a solid performance that’s raw, plain, stripped of pretense.” Lawrence’s co-star, Brian Tyree Henry, has also been praised for his performance, continuing to show a dynamic range through his career, with notable turns in Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018), Steve McQueen’s “Widows” (2018) and Chloe Zhao’s “Eternals” (2021).

“Causeway” is directed by Lila Neugebauer in her feature film debut. Prior to the drama, she has been best known for helming Broadway productions, such as “The Waverly Gallery” and “Maid.”

Written by Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders, the film is also produced by Justine Ciarrocchi.

“Causeway” will premiere in select theaters and globally on Apple TV+ on November 4.

Watch the trailer below: