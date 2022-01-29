Un Deux Trois Shines as Hot Spot for Hollywood Kids’ Formal Wear

On almost any given day, a parade of tweens and teens can be seen filing its way through the doors of Un Deux Trois, a girls’ clothing shop on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City. Beckoned by racks of party dresses, pouf skirts and an array of accessories ranging from kitten-heeled pumps to belts encrusted with sparkles, these customers come in search of the perfect outfit, whether it’s for a bat mitzvah, prom or black-tie Hollywood soiree. One of the few brick and mortar stores, and labels, catering to girls ages 7 to 16, Un Deux Trois boasts a clientèle rivaling that of Spago or Stage Deli.

Among the store’s most notable shoppers over its 20-plus year history are: Lindsay Lohan, Noah Cyrus, Apple Martin, Ariel Winter and JoJo Siwa.

Enter Un Deux Trois, and it’s instantly obvious why the store and its fashion line have succeeded so well in a sea of clothing brands: when it comes to upscale tween and teen fashion, they are pretty much the only game in town.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Beverly and Colin Shorkend, South African immigrants with backgrounds in fashion merchandising who moved to the United States in 1986, the store boasts that everything is custom-made, all of it designed and sewn and crafted in Los Angeles.

“We’ve dressed every single starlet who has come through Hollywood — they have graced the Un Deux Trois dressing rooms,” says Beverly. “My first starlets were Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen when they used to do their little videos — they were constantly in our dressing rooms trying on clothes at the age of around 6 or 7.

“This was right after ‘Full House.’ They started to develop a sense of style through us.

“Pretty much any young starlet we have dressed, you name them, we’ve dressed them: Bella Thorne, Storm Reid from ‘Euphoria’; Sylvester Stallone’s daughters grew up wearing our stuff; Heidi Klum’s daughter. There’s just too many to name.

“One day, Steven Spielberg was standing at the counter. He’d come in with one of his daughters. And the girl who was working for us had no clue who it was.

“We train our staff to always ask for people’s names and write down their information. And she said, ‘may have your last name?’ And he said, ‘Spielberg.’ And she asked him to spell it.”

One of Un Deux Trois’ most “exciting” moments, notes Bev-erly: dressing Sasha and Malia Obama for the January 2009 presidential inauguration.

“Both of them wore our dresses, and they were photographed in People magazine,” says Beverly. “That was probably one of our highlights.”

The Shorkends’ daughter, Cydney Delemo, is now manager and part owner. Either she or one of the Shorkends is always on hand at the shop.

One incontrovertible truth, notes Delemo: “If a mom likes a dress, the daughter will hate it.”

Whether picking an outfit for a film premiere or a cousin’s birthday party, what’s crucial, says Beverly is “that mom and grandma are really happy with the clothes, as well as the little girl.”

“Sometimes the best time is when the kid walks in with the arms folded because she does not want to be there,” she continues.

And then, by the end of the experience, it’s normally mother and daughter walking around holding hands the girl hugging her mom and telling her how much she loves her. When you can see a kid walk out of the dressing room and she starts twirling, we know that’s when we’ve found the dress. We know we have done our job.”

Visit the store at 12417 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, udtfashion.com