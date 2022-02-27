How to Watch the 2022 SAG Awards Online

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, honoring the top performers in film and television, is back this Sunday.

The ceremony will broadcast live on TNT and TBS on Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. For the first time, the ceremony will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max. The SAG Awards will also be available for streaming on the networks’ websites and apps on platforms such as Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

The pre-show and red carpet will stream live on TNT’s website, SAG’s website, People.com and Entertainment Weekly beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT. During the pre-show, Harry Shum Jr. (“Glee”) and Yvonne Strahovski (a cast nominee for “The Handmaid’s Tale”) will announce the honorees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles. The pre-show will also air on PeopleTV’s YouTube page, as well as Facebook and Twitter accounts for all the previously listed websites.

The ceremony will honor the best performances from the past year by selecting winners in 13 categories. “House of Gucci” and “Power of the Dog” lead the film side with three nominations each. For TV, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” lead the nominations with five each, while “Mare of Easttown,” “The Morning Show” and “Squid Game” have four nominations each.

Following in last year’s footsteps, the show will not have a host this year. Helen Mirren will be the 57th recipient of the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be presented to her by actor Kate Winslet, who is nominated for her role on “Mare of Easttown.” Mirren has received 13 SAG nominations over the course of her career, winning five.