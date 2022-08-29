MTV’s VMAs Simulcast Ratings Tick Up 1% From Last Year

MTV’s 2022 VMAs increased ts key demo rating by 1% compared to last year, when counting adults 18-49 who tuned in for the awards show across all 13 networks that it was simulcast on Sunday.

The VMAs simulcast got a 2.81 rating in the advertiser-coveted demographic, compared to 2.78 the prior year.

Like last year, these channels included MTV, VH1, the CW, Comedy Central, Nick At Night, Pop, TV Land, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, BET, BET Her and CMT.

Sunday’s VMAs drew 3.9 million total viewers across those 13 networks. That’s up 3% from 2021’s comparable number of 3.7 million sets of eyeballs. (Both of those figures exclude out-of-home viewing, which won’t be reported by Nielsen until Tuesday.)

At the time of publication, linear ratings and viewership stats for MTV alone were not available. Last year, the Paramount Global cable channel got 900,000 linear viewers for the VMAs, down from 1.3 million viewers turning into MTV for the show in 2021.

According to MTV’s proprietary measurement called “Total Minutes Consumed” (TMC), which the Paramount Global-owned network calculates by combining linear Nielsen numbers with their internal digital data across streaming and social platforms, the 2022 VMAs scored 1.59 billion TMC up 14% from MTV’s 2021 figure of 1.4 billion TMC. In 2020, MTV said the TMC for the VMAs was 1.29 billion.

The 2022 MTV VMA awards were held at Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday. Hosted by Nicki Minaj, who was honored during the show with the Video Vanguard Award, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. The show concluded with Taylor Swift’s winning video of the year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).”