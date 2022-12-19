‘Till’ to Receive Stanley Kramer Award at Producers Guild Awards

The Producers Guild of America announced Monday that “Till” will receive the Stanley Kramer Award at its upcoming awards.

Producers Keith Beauchamp, Barbara Broccoli, Whoopi Goldberg, Thomas Levine, Michael Reilly and Fredrick Zollo will share the honor at the ceremony, which will take place Feb. 25 at the Beverly Hilton.

The Stanley Kramer Award annually honors a production, producer or key contributors to a film who use cinema as a platform to raise awareness for social issues from past to present. The award is titled after American director and producer Stanley Kramer, whose films like “The Defiant Ones” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” transformed popular American cinema with their commentary on racism.

Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, “Till” follows the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), mother to 14-year-old Emmet (Jalyn Hall). Emmet is lynched while visiting family in Mississippi, leading the educator to turn to activism, channeling her grief into the Civil Rights Movement.

“We are very grateful to the Producers Guild for honoring our film ‘Till’ with this prestigious award as Stanley Kramer was a visionary filmmaker whose films and life inspired us all,” the producers wrote in a joint statement. “Our film honors the legacy of Mamie Till-Mobley and her son Emmett, and all of those who came before and after them who fight for the pursuit of justice here in the United States and around the world.”

Past recipients of the Stanley Kramer Award include actor-producers Rita Moreno and Jane Fonda as well as films like “Get Out,” “Loving,” “Fruitvale Station,” “The Normal Heart” and “Hotel Rwanda.”

“This team fought for years to see Mamie Till-Mobley’s story told on the big screen, venerating her legacy and the enduring love she had for her son, Emmett,” said Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line, presidents of the Producers Guild of America. “We are humbled and thrilled to bestow this award on a film that compassionately depicts the events, and mother-son bond, that sparked the Civil Rights Movement. ‘Till’ inspires all of us to work towards realizing Mamie’s purpose, justice for her son Emmett and all those who have been harmed by hatred and prejudice.”