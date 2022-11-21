Cate Blanchett to Receive Desert Palm Achievement Award for ‘Tár’ at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett will add another accolade to her extensive list of accomplishments at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, where she is set to receive the Desert Palm achievement award for an actress for her lead performance in “Tár.”

“Cate Blanchett is truly one of the best actresses of this generation, whose performances are always extraordinary no matter the role,” said Harold Matzner, chairman of the film festival. “There is no one better suited for this role.”

The drama saw its initial theatrical release Oct. 7 through Focus Features. Blanchett stars as an orchestra conductor named Lydia Tár, whose career begins to unravel as pressure and power dynamics take their toll. The film was penned, produced and directed by Todd Field, who last helmed a feature with 2006’s “Little Children.”

Blanchett was previously recognized with the Desert Palm achievement award in 2016 for the Todd Haynes’ period drama “Carol.”

Past winners of the same distinction include prestigious talent such as Jessica Chastain, Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock, Olivia Colman and Viola Davis.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards announced the first two honorees for this year’s ceremony on Nov. 16: actor Colin Farrell and director Sarah Polley. Farrell will receive the Desert Palma achievement award for an actor for his performance in “The Banshees of Inisherin,” while Polley will be presented with the director of the year award for “Women Talking.”

The awards ceremony will commence Jan. 5, 2023 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, but the film festival will continue through Jan. 16. The event is presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight and IHG Hotels & Resorts. The coming ceremony will be the first in-person iteration of the event in two years.