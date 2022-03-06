Spirit Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

The winners of the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards were announced on Sunday, March 6. The ceremony, hosted by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, honored the best in independent film and television in 2021. Held at the Santa Monica Pier in California, the event aired at 5 p.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on IFC and streamed on AMC Plus.

The Spirit Awards have traditionally been held the Saturday before the Oscars ceremony. However, Film Independent announced that it would move the ceremony up by three weeks this year as a way of boosting its impact on the Oscars race, following the cancellation of the Golden Globes telecast.

“Zola” led the film categories with seven nominations, including best feature, best director and female lead and supporting male nods. Closely following was “The Novice” with five nominations and “The Lost Daughter” and “Wild Indian” with four nominations each. In the television categories, six shows were nominated twice: “Blindspotting,” “It’s a Sin,” “Rutherford Falls,” “Them: Covenant,” “The Underground Railroad” and “We Are Lady Parts.” In addition, “Reservation Dogs,” which was nominated for best new scripted series, will be presented with an award for best television ensemble cast during the ceremony.

During the ceremony, the Robert Altman award, given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast, will be awarded to the crew of “Mass,” Fran Kranz’s film about four parents meeting after a school shooting. Film Independent also already announced the three winners of their Emerging Filmmaker Grant, which gives $25,000 cash grants to three winners. Alex Camilleri (“Luzzu”) won the Someone to Watch Award, Lizzie Shapiro (“Shiva Baby”) won the Producers Award and Jessica Beshir (“Faya Dayi”) won the Truer Than Fiction Award.

See all the nominations below. The list will be updated live with winners:

Best Feature

“A Chiara”

“C’mon C’mon”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Novice”

“Zola”

Best Director

Janicza Bravo, “Zola”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Lauren Hadaway, “The Novice”

Mike Mills, “C’mon C’mon”

Ninja Thyberg, “Pleasure”

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins Jr., “Jockey”

Frankie Faison, “Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Michael Greyeyes, “Wild Indian”

Udo Kier, “Swan Song”

Simon Rex, “Red Rocket”

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Fuhrman, “The Novice”

Brittany S. Hall, “Test Pattern”

Patti Harrison, “Together Together”

Taylour Paige, “Zola”

Kali Reis, “Catch the Fair One”

Best Supporting Female

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Amy Forsyth, “The Novice”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Revika Reustle, “Pleasure”

Suzanna Son, “Red Rocket”

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, “Zola”

Meeko Gattuso, “Queen of Glory”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Will Patton, “Sweet Thing”

Chaske Spencer, “Wild Indian”

Best Screenplay

Nikole Beckwith, “Together Together”

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, “Zola”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Mike Mills, “C’mon C’mon”

Todd Stephens, “Swan Song”

Best First Screenplay

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., “Wild Indian ”

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, “Cicada”

Shatara Michelle Ford, “Test Pattern ”

Fran Kranz, “Mass”

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, “Pig”

Best First Feature

“7 Days”

“Holler”

“Queen of Glory”

“Test Pattern”

“Wild Indian”

John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)

“Cryptozoo”

“Jockey”

“Shiva Baby”

“Sweet Thing”

“This is Not a War Story”

Best Cinematography

“A Chiara”

“Blue Bayou”

“The Humans”

“Passing”

“Zola”

Best Documentary

“Ascension”

“Flee”

“In The Same Breath”

“Procession”

“Summer of Soul”

Best Editing

“A Chiara”

“The Nowhere Inn”

“The Novice”

“Zola”

“The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain”

Best International Film

“Compartment No. 6”

“Drive My Car”

“Parallel Mothers”

“Pebbles”

“Petite Maman”

“Prayers for the Stolen”

Producers Award

Lizzie Shapiro

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Someone to Watch Award

Alex Camilleri, “Luzzu”

Michael Sarnoski, “Pig”

Gillian Wallace Horvat, “I Blame Society”

“The Truer Than Fiction Award”

Jessica Beshir, “Faya Dayi”

Angelo Madsen Minax, “North By Current”

Debbie Lum, “Try Harder!”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

“Black and Missing”

“The Choe Show”

“The Lady and The Dale”

“Nuclear Family”

“Philly D.A.”

Best New Scripted Series

“Blindspotting”

“It’s a Sin”

“Reservation Dogs”

“The Underground Railroad”

“We Are Lady Parts”

Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series

Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad”

Anjana Vasan, “We Are Lady Parts”

Jana Schmieding, “Rutherford Falls”

Jasmine Cephas Jones, “Blindspotting”

Deborah Ayorinde, “THEM: Covenant”

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”

Olly Alexander, “It’s a Sin”

Michael Greyeyes, “Rutherford Falls”

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Ashley Thomas, “THEM: Covenant”