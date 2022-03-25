‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ Take Top Honors at ICG Publicists Awards

Publicists for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Ted Lasso” won the top awards at the 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Friday.

Director Francis Ford Coppola, who recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was also honored with a lifetime achievement award in honor of the 50th anniversary of his film “The Godfather.” In his speech, Coppola called out Russian president Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine, saying, “It breaks my heart … what is happening in the world, this absurd reality of this world today, and I can’t not speak about that.”

Each year, the International Cinematographers Guild awards honors the best in film and television publicity. This year’s awards luncheon was helmed by Paramount Pictures publicist Tim Menke and unit publicist Sheryl Main. More than 700 industry leaders, from IATSE Local 600 members to public relations executives, producers and journalists, were in attendance.

“It was great to once again take time to celebrate publicists with our annual Awards Luncheon. A big congratulations to all of today’s award nominees and recipients,” Menke said in a statement.

The Maxwell Weinberg awards for motion picture and television publicity campaigns went to Sony Pictures’ and Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso,” respectively. The Motion Picture Showpersons of the Year Award went to MGM chiefs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy..

The Television Showman of the Year Award went to Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, the co-creators and executive producers of FX’s series “Reservation Dogs.” The show is the first on television to feature an all-Indigenous team of writers, directors and series regulars.

The Les Mason Award was tied between Sheryl Main and David Waldman of Paramount Pictures. The Publicist of the Year award went to Walt Disney Studios global publicist Marshall Weinbaum, who remarked in his speech, “Please keep saying ‘gay,’ it is a great word,” in a nod to the recent hubbub surrounding Disney’s response to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, as well as the company’s recent employee walkout.

Read the full list of winners and nominees at the 59th Annual ICG Publicists Awards below:

MAXWELL WEINBERG MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN: The union publicists who worked on publicity campaigns on behalf of:

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony Pictures Entertainment / Marvel Studios)

“Dune” (Warner Bros. Pictures & Legendary Pictures)

“F9: The Fast Saga” (Universal)

“The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

“A Quiet Place Part II” (Paramount Pictures)

“West Side Story” (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios)

MAXWELL WEINBERG TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN The union publicists who worked on publicity campaigns on behalf of:

“Ted Lasso” – Sarah Carragher, Apple TV Plus

“Batwoman, Season 2” – Celia Sacks and Kristi Strupinsky, Warner Bros. Television

“The Underground Railroad” – Denise Godoy Gregarek, Unit Publicist, Amazon Studios

“WandaVision” – John Pisani, Unit Publicist, and Local 600 Union Publicists of Walt Disney Studios

David Waldman – EVP Domestic Publicity, Paramount Pictures (Tied)

Jackie Bazan – Agency Publicist, BazanPR

Kira Feola – Awards Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist

Leonard Morpurgo – Independent Publicist

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Marshall Weinbaum – Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

Michelle Alt – Studio Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Hayley Morrow – Studio International Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Annalee Paulo-Hensley – Agency Publicist, 42West

John Pisani – Unit Publicist

Claire Raskind – Unit Publicist

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES

Matt Kennedy

Chiabella James

David Lee

Daniel McFadden

Hopper Stone

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION

Atsushi Nishijima

Justin Lubin

JoJo Whilden

Nicole Wilder

Chuck Zlotnick

PRESS AWARD

Adam Weissler – “Extra TV”

Kyle Buchanan – The New York Times

Tim Leong – Entertainment Weekly

Nekesa Mumbi Moody – The Hollywood Reporter

Andy Reyes – “Entertainment Tonight”

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

Dean McCarthy – Hit.com.au (Australia)

Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere (Mexico)

Yong Chavez – ABS-CBN News (Philippines)

Helen Hoehne – ProSieben/RTL/TV Movie (Germany)

Raquel Laguna Pardo – Europa Press (Spain)

BOB YEAGER AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

Chrissy Quesada, VP Still Photography, Sony Pictures Entertainment