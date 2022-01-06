SAG Award Nominations Will Be Announced on Instagram by Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens

The SAG Awards will once again head to Instagram to announce its nominations. Rosario Dawson (“Dopesick”) and Vanessa Hudgens (“Tick, Tick…Boom!”) are set to announce the nominees for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday, January 12 via the kudocast’s Instagram Live account (@sagawards).

The announcement will start off with an introduction by SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher at 9:50 a.m. ET via the SAG Awards’ Instagram Stories function. SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin will then reveal nominations for the outstanding action performances by television and film ensembles — aka the stunt awards — before Dawson and Hudgens take over at around 10 a.m. ET.

After the nominations, final voting opens on Wednesday, January 19, and closes at noon on February 25. Here are the categories for the SAG Awards:

● MOTION PICTURES

○ Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

○ Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

○ Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

○ Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

○ Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

● TELEVISION, CABLE, AND NEW MEDIA PROGRAMS

○ Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

○ Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

○ Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

○ Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

○ Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

○ Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

○ Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

○ Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

● STUNT ENSEMBLE HONORS (Recipients announced prior to Telecast)

○ Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

○ Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

This is the second year that the SAG Awards nominations have been announced on Instagram Live. Last year began on a humorous note as “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins and “Snowpiercer” star Daveed Diggs figured out how to connect with each other on the social media app.

“The SAG Awards aims to utilize the innovation of social media channels to create an authentic connection with their audience by reimagining the nominations announcement as a seamless, virtual experience for both nominees and fans,” the awards show said in revealing the Instagram Live plan.

The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, February 27, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. After being based at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall since 1997, this year’s event is moving to Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar.

Beyond the TV and film categories, Helen Mirren has been named the 57th recipient of SAG-AFTRA’s highest tribute: the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment, which will be presented to the actor during the ceremony.

It’s unclear whether there will be a host; the SAG Awards traditionally went without one, until 2018, when Kristen Bell took the gig. Megan Mullally hosted in 2019, and then the 2020 show again went without a host. 2021’s virtual event, which aired April 4, was produced as a one-hour, pre-taped special.