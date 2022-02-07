Razzie Awards 2022: Jared Leto, Ben Platt Up for Worst Performances

Despite landing a SAG Award nomination and significant Oscar buzz for his performance in “House of Gucci,” Jared Leto is now a contender for a Razzie Award for his portrayal of Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s murder drama. Nominations for the 2022 Razzie Awards have been announced, spotlighting the worst films and performances of the last year. Leto is nominated for worst supporting actor opposite the likes of Ben Affleck in “The Last Duel” and Mel Gibson in “Dangerous.”

Netflix’s stage recording of “Diana the Musical” leads the Razzie Awards with nine nominations, including worst picture and five acting nominations. Joe Wright’s “The Woman in the Window” also earned several nominations, including a worst actress bid for Amy Adams. “Dear Evan Hansen” made Adams a double Razzie nominee this year by landing her in the worst supporting actress category as well.

In typical Razzie fashion, the group created a special category this year to honor the eight Bruce Willis performances that were released in 2021. The winner of the “worst performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie” category and all of the Razzie Awards will be revealed on March 26.

Check out a selection of 2022 Razzie Award nominations below. Click here to view the full list of nominees.

Worst Picture

“Diana the Musical”

“Infinite”

“Karen”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“The Woman in the Window”

Worst Actor

Scott Eastwood / “Dangerous”

Roe Hartrampf/ “Diana the Musical”

LeBron James / “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Ben Platt / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Mark Wahlberg / “Infinite”

Worst Actress

Amy Adams / “The Woman in the Window”

Jeanna de Waal / “Diana the Musical”

Megan Fox / “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Taryn Manning / “Karen”

Ruby Rose / “Vanquish”

Worst Supporting Actress

Amy Adams / “Dear Evan Hansen”

Sophie Cookson / “Infinite”

Erin Davie / “Diana the Musical”

Judy Kaye / “Diana the Musical”

Taryn Manning / “Every Last One of Them”

Worst Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck / “The Last Duel”

Nick Cannon / “The Misfits”

Mel Gibson / “Dangerous”

Gareth Keegan/ “Diana the Musical”

Jared Leto / “House of Gucci”

Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 movie

Bruce Willis / “American Siege”

Bruce Willis / “Apex”

Bruce Willis / “Cosmic Sin”

Bruce Willis / “Deadlock”

Bruce Willis / “Fortress”

Bruce Willis / “Midnight in the Switchgrass”

Bruce Willis / “Out of Death”

Bruce Willis / “Survive the Game”

Worst Director

Christopher Ashley / “Diana the Musical”

Stephen Chbosky / “Dear Evan Hansen”

“Coke” Daniels / “Karen”

Renny Harlin / “The Misfits”

Joe Wright / “The Woman in the Window”