‘The Power of the Dog’ Sweeps Alliance of Women Film Journalists Awards

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists has announced the 2021 AWFJ EDA winners for its 15th season. This year’s most-nominated film, “The Power of the Dog,” swept the awards with wins in 11 out of 25 categories including best film, best director for Jane Campion, supporting actress for Kirsten Dunst and adapted screenplay.

“Although our beloved film industry was plagued by the pandemic, 2021 turned out to be a rather magnificent year for movies — especially for films made by and about women,” said AWFJ president Jennifer Merin. “We at the Alliance of Women Film Journalists are delighted to note that last year’s crop of brilliant femme-helmed and femme-centric films are getting the awards recognition they deserve — as shown in our list of EDA Award winners, and in films and talent on our roster of nominees, as well as in awards presented by other film critics’ groups.”

Other winners included ties for documentary (“Flee” and “Summer of Soul”) and animated film (“Encanto” and “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”). Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”) won best actress, the only acting award that didn’t go to “Power of the Dog.”

See the full winners list below.

AWFJ Best Of Awards

(These awards are presented to women and/or men without gender consideration.)

Best Film

“Belfast”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Lost Daughter”

“Passing”

“The Power of the Dog” (WINNER)

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” (WINNER)

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Rebecca Hall, “Passing”

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter” (WINNER)

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Tessa Thompson, “Passing”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ann Dowd, “Mass”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” (WINNER)

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Best Actor

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” (WINNER)

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Troy Kostur, “CODA”

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog” (WINNER)

Best Screenplay, Original

“Being the Ricardos” – Aaron Sorkin

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh (WINNER)

“Don’t Look Up” – Adam Mckay

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

“Mass” – Fran Kranz

Best Screenplay, Adapted

“CODA” – Sian Heder

“Dune” – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

“The Lost Daughter” – Maggie Gyllenhaal

“Passing” – Rebecca Hall

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion (WINNER)

Best Documentary

“Ascension”

“Flee” (WINNER)

“Julia”

“Summer of Soul” (WINNER)

“Val”

Best Animated Film

“Encanto” (WINNER)

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (WINNER)

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Ensemble Cast – Casting Director



“Belfast” – Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann

“The French Dispatch” – Douglas Aibel, Antoinette Boulat

“The Harder They Fall” – Victoria Thomas

“King Richard” – Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman

“The Power of the Dog” – Nikki Barrett, Tina Cleary, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold (WINNER)

Best Cinematography

“Belfast” – Haris Zambarloukos

“Dune” – Greig Fraser

“Passing” – Eduard Grau

“The Power of the Dog” – Ari Wegner (WINNER)

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” – Bruno Delbonnel

Best Editing

“Belfast” – Una Ni Dhonghalle

“Don’t Look Up” – Hank Corwin

“Dune” – Joe Walker

“The Power of the Dog” – Peter Sciberras (WINNER)

“West Side Story” – Sarah Broshar, Michael Kahn

Best Non-English Language Film

“Drive My Car” (WINNER)

“Flee”

“A Hero”

“I’m Your Man”

“Titane”

EDA Female Focus Awards

(These awards honor women only.)

Best Woman Director

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” (WINNER)

Julia Ducournau, “Titane”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Rebecca Hall, “Passing”

Sian Heder, “CODA”

Best Woman Screenwriter

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” (WINNER)

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Rebecca Hall, “Passing”

Sian Heder, “CODA”

Maria Schrader, “I’m Your Man”

Best Animated Female

Mirabel, Stephanie Beatriz, “Encanto” (WINNER)

Katie, Abbi Jacobsen, “The Mitchells vs. The Machines”

Raya, Kelly Marie Tran, “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Giulia, Emma Berman, “Luca”

Sisu, Awkwafina, “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Woman’s Breakthrough Performance

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”

Emilia Jones, “CODA” (WINNER)

Renate Reinsve, “The Worst Person in the World”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry

Victoria Alonzo, for Her Achievements at Marvel Studios

Maya Cade, for Establishing The Black Film Archive (WINNER)

Anna Serner, for 20 Years of Female-Forward Work at the Swedish Film Institute

EDA Special Mention Awards

Grand Dame Award for Defying Ageism



Dame Judi Dench (WINNER)

Ms. Rita Moreno (WINNER)

Dame Diana Rigg

Most Egregious Lovers’ Age Difference Award

“The Many Saints of Newark” – Ray Liotta and Michela Derossi (38 Years)

“Red Rocket” – Simon Rex and Suzanna Son (21 Years)

“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” – Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson (21 Years)

“Nightmare Alley” – David Strathairn and Toni Collette (22 Years)

“Licorice Pizza” Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman (10 Years)

“No Time to Die” – Daniel Craig and Lea Seydoux (17 years) (WINNER)

She Deserves a New Agent Award

Amy Adams, “The Woman in the Window” and “Dear Evan Hansen”

Melissa Mccarthy, “The Starling” (WINNER)

Chloe Grace Moretz, “Tom and Jerry”

Most Daring Performance Award

Sandra Bullock, “The Unforgivable”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Renate Reinsve, “The Worst Person in Tte World”

Agathe Rouselle, “Titane” (WINNER)

Time Waster Remake or Sequel Award

“The Boss Baby: The Family Business”

“Cruella”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” (WINNER)

“Tom and Jerry”

AWFJ Hall Of Shame Award

Gina Carano, Nicki Minaj and Letitia Wright for using celeb status for anti-vax propaganda

Producers, crew and cast of “Rust” for not following proper safety protocol and causing the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (WINNER)

Warner Bros. for contributing to Mel Gibson’s resurgence by hiring him to direct “Lethal Weapon 5”