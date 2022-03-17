Petition to Reinstate Eight Oscars to Live Telecast Signed by More Than 350 Industry Pros

Opposition to the Academy’s plan to award eight Oscars prior to the live telecast continues to grow, with more than 350 new names — including more than a dozen Oscar-winning editors, cinematographers and production designers — added to the petition sent last week to Academy president David Rubin urging a reversal of the plan.

Among the new signers are Oscar-winning cinematographers John Seale (“The English Patient”), John Toll (“Braveheart”) and Dean Semler (“Dances With Wolves”), and Oscar-winning editors Richard Chew and Paul Hirsch (“Star Wars”), Mikkel Neilsen (“The Sound of Metal”), Pietro Scalia (“JFK”) and Zach Staenberg (“The Matrix”).

Oscar-winning production designers Hannah Beachler (“Black Panther”), Barbara Ling (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”), Adam Stockhausen (“Grand Budapest Hotel”) and David and Sandy Wasco (“La La Land”) also signed on.

Cinematography will be presented during the live show, but editing and production design are among the eight awards to be presented during the 4 p.m. Sunday hour on March 27, with edited excerpts of the nomination announcements and winner speeches to be included in the live show beginning at 5 p.m. The other six categories are original score, makeup and hairstyling, sound, documentary short, live-action short and animated short.

“Given the overwhelming response to the open letter of March 9,” says the revised petition, “below is an updated copy that now includes the names of more than 350 additional industry members who have asked to sign it. We urge you and the awards committee to reverse your decision to move these eight awards off this year’s live Oscars telecast.”

The original petition made a strong statement about the value of craftsmanship in the collaborative art of filmmaking. “Critical artistic crafts like music scoring, film editing, production design, makeup, hairstyling and sound will always deserve the same respect and recognition as crafts like acting, directing and visual effects,” it read. “To diminish any of these individual categories in the pursuit of ratings and short-term profits does irreparable damage to the Academy’s standing as impartial arbiters and responsible stewards of our industry’s most important awards.

“Seeking new audiences by making the telecast more entertaining is a laudable and important goal, but this cannot be achieved by demeaning the very crafts that, in their most outstanding expressions, make the art of filmmaking worthy of celebration.”

The original 70-plus names included such notables as directors James Cameron, Joe Roth and Guillermo del Toro; producers Kathleen Kennedy and Lili Fini Zanuck; writer Tony Kushner; costume designer Milena Canonero; production designers Dean Tavoularis, Dante Ferretti and Geoffrey Kirkland; cinematographers Dante Spinotti and Vittorio Storaro; and composers John Williams, Howard Shore, Alexandre Desplat, Hildur Guðnadóttir, John Corigliano, Dave Grusin, Steven Price, Jan Kaczmarek and Tan Dun.

The new signers include:

