Oscars Tighten COVID Protocols Ahead of Ceremony

Ahead of Sunday’s Oscar ceremony, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences sent a letter Friday updating COVID protocols for those attending the event.

The updates follow a number of COVID cases attributed to the BAFTA awards last week as well as an uptick in the BA.2 variant in the Los Angeles area over the past few days. The BA.2 variant is 30% more contagious than the Omicron variant, according to L.A. County health authorities. However, the 734 new infections reported Thursday is still quite low compared to earlier surges.

“Those who tested positive for COVID-19 and are within a zero to five-day window from the date of their first positive test are not permitted to attend under any circumstances,” the Academy advised.

Meanwhile, “those who tested positive for COVID-19 and are within a six to 10-day window from the date of their first positive test are required to provide proof of negative results from two verified PCR, Lucira or Cue Health COVID-19 tests,” which may not be taken on the same day and must be administered by a verified, medically trained professional, the Academy advised.

The 10-day window is determined by the date and time of the first positive antigen or PCR test from a printed lab report — not from a doctor’s note or from the start of symptoms, the release specified. “If you tested positive after March 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. PT, you are considered within the 10-day window.”

In addition, “if you are outside the 10-day window (you tested positive before March 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. PT) and have tested positive on your PCR test taken on March 24, you must provide proof of negative results from a medically supervised antigen test taken on March 26 or March 27. You may use any medically trained professional who can provide documentation of your test results.”

The Academy advised members of the press to minimize COVID risks by avoiding enclosed and crowded spaces and limiting extended interactions outside of family, friends and colleagues.

“Social distancing and masking are strongly recommended,” the release concluded.