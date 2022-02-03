Tracee Ellis Ross, Leslie Jordan to Announce 2022 Oscar Nominations

The 2022 Oscar nominations are nearly here, and on Thursday morning the Academy announced that actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan will be on hand to announce the nominees next week.

Ross (“Black-ish,” “The High Note”) and Jordan (“Will & Grace,” “The Help”) will host a live presentation of the 2022 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Feb. 8, beginning at 5:18 a.m. PT and wrapping up in a second half starting at 5:31 a.m. PT. The announcement will be broadcast live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy’s Twitter, YouTube and Facebook accounts, New York and Los Angeles Switch pool ports and satellite downlink feed, and national broadcast and streaming news programs, including ABC’s “Good Morning America” and ABC News Live.

The 94th annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland. The ceremony will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. After forgoing a host for the last three years, the 2022 show is likely to have multiple hosts, with several A-list celebrities in talks for the job.

See the breakdown of how the categories will be announced below, and see Variety‘s Oscar predictions here.

5:18 a.m. PST

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Animated Short Film

Costume Design

Live Action Short Film

Music (Original Score)

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

5:31 a.m. PST

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Best Picture

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Production Design

Visual Effects