Oscar Contender ‘Audible’ Offers Unique Coming-of-Age Story

“Audible,” an Oscar nominee for documentary short, features a winning combination: great filmmaking and a great subject matter.

Director Matt Ogens had been waiting for 12 years to tell the story about the Maryland School for the Deaf and their championship football team. However, he doesn’t consider it a sports documentary: “It’s a coming-of-age story and some of it is unique, some of it is universal.”

However, he had trouble getting funding: “We had a lot of doors shut in our faces by people thinking there wasn’t an audience for this.”

During that time, Ogens would check in regularly with people at the school when he visited his family in the Maryland-D.C. area. Though the 12 years of dead ends were frustrating, he says “I’m glad it took so long; I wouldn’t have met Amaree and his friends.”

He’s referring to a charismatic high school senior, Amaree McKenstry-Hall, a player on the football team who is at the center of “Audible,” along with his close circle of friends.

“I never wanted an observational film, looking at a situation from a distance,” Ogens says. “I wanted to tell the story from the point of view of Amaree and his friends, to tell the story they wanted to tell, to amplify their voices. I was a liaison and I knew from Day One that this was going to be an immersive experience.”

Though Amaree and some of his circle are disconnected from their families — Amaree’s father left when the boy lost his hearing as a toddler, and the remaining relatives showed little interest in learning ASL — the film shows how the school creates a community where all races mix, and where gay, straight and trans students accept each other and feel safe.

“I think that’s a testament to the deaf community, the administration, staff and coaches,” says Ogens. “A lot of them went to that school and went through what the kids are going through.” When the seniors graduate, they will be leaving that safe space. “Every teacher and staff member are preparing them for life, not just teaching them geography and football. It’s a community and a culture,” Ogens says. “It’s the most personal film I’ve made. It was always personal, but the more doors that were shut, it became a mission. I thought ‘Look how resilient these students are. I’m not going to give up on them.’”

Ogens has spent 25 years directing features, shorts and TV shows, but “Audible” has a more direct link between his life experiences and his filmmaking talents: His closest friend in childhood was deaf, and his aunt is an ASL interpreter, even working at Maryland School for some years.

“A lot of my work, I realized, is about communities whose voices need help being amplified,” he says. “Many of the films are about women, people of color, people of other cultures. Plus, my friends were pretty diverse when I was growing up.”

With all his experience, he knows the documentary turf and the experts behind the camera. For “Audible,” he worked with an ace team, which includes producer Geoff McLean, cinematographer Billy Pena, editor Darrin Roberts, composer Jackson Greenberg and sound designer Eric A. Norris.

Occasionally a documentary will try to boost its profile by attaching a celebrity’s name as exec producer, even though they did nothing on the film. (It’s happened this year too; it’s not against AMPAS rules, but it’s a cheap trick.) But Ogens says “Audible” executive producers Peter Berg and Nyle DiMarco were active throughout the preparation, pitching and production of “Audible.” He also has high praise for Netflix’s enthusiasm and support.

To those who think deaf football is a novelty, here are some fun facts. Maryland School for the Deaf was founded in 1868 and has long featured multiple sports. In addition, the football huddle was invented by Paul D. Hubbard, a deaf football player at Gallaudet University from 1892-1895, because he wanted to keep ASL signals hidden from deaf players on another team. His idea obviously caught on.

Ogens points out that this year’s Oscar nominations for “CODA,” including best picture, and “Audible” as best documentary short, offer a chance for the deaf community to say to the world: “Hey, we’re here and we’re represented at the highest level. Hear us now.”