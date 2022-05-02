Bowen Yang, Mindy Kaling, Blackpink, Olivia Rodrigo and More Honored on Gold House’s 2022 A100 List

Mindy Kaling, Simu Liu, HoYeon Jung, Blackpink, Olivia Rodrigo and more are among those honored on Gold House’s 2022 most impactful Asians A100 list.

The A100 List honors trailblazers who are at the forefront of what the organization calls the “new gold age.” The honorees are selected across industry categories, and for the first time ever, Gold House will celebrate these honorees in-person and announce several new initiatives at the inaugural Gold Gala on May 21 in downtown Los Angeles.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said in a statement, “Our differences are our greatest strengths, and recognizing representation in entertainment and amplifying the voices and contributions of our AAPI community is of the highest importance. I could not be more proud of my Black and Samoan heritage, and one of my greatest passions in life is enriching my daughters’ lives with our people’s history so they also understand the importance of our great ancestry and its meaning.” He added, “Both cultures represent love, respect and power that ignites the universal feeling of family, our mana, and nodding to those who paved the road before us so that the ‘rough places are made plain’ and we can pursue our dreams today. Let us embrace, celebrate and illuminate the Asian American and Pacific Islanders, and all people of color, who contribute to making this country great today and every day.”

Theresa Kang-Lowe, “Pachinko” executive producer and founder/CEO of Blue Marble Pictures and Blue Marble Management, shared a statement with Variety in response to being named. “It’s a great honor to see our names on this list alongside so many visionaries in the Asian and AAPI community, each of whom are collectively shifting the culture at large forward through their extraordinary work. Visibility for our community is more vital than ever, and it’s extraordinary too to see Hollywood starting to realize what we already knew: that there’s a real hunger amongst audiences both in the U.S. and globally for more Asian stories, more Asian talent. It has been such a gift to see our show ‘Pachinko,’ a multi-language, decades-spanning epic focused squarely on the AAPI immigrant experience, embraced by critics and audiences around the world; and I look forward to continuing to shine a light on these kinds of narratives for many years to come.”

“Saturday Night Live’s” Bowen Yang said, “Year after year, I’m awestruck by the collective accomplishments of APIs in different industries. It’s a tremendous honor for Gold House to recognize me as a small part of that.”

The list also honors the careers of three legends — Dwayne Johnson, Mindy Kaling and Michelle Yeoh — who have been stewards and champions of representation across the wide API diaspora.

The full list of honorees is below.

Activism, Advocacy, & Politics

A1: Michelle Wu (Mayor of Boston)

A1: Aftab Pureval (Mayor of Cincinnati)

A1: Bruce Harrell (Mayor of Seattle)

Ai-Jen Poo (Executive Director, National Domestic Workers Alliance)

Alice Wong (Activist, Writer)

Alliance for Asian American Justice

Andy Kim (US Congressman)

Chantale Y. Wong (US Ambassador and Executive Director to the Asian Development Bank)

Lina Khan (FTC Chair)

Maria Angelita Ressa (Nobel Peace Prize Laureate 2021)

Business, Technology, & Innovation

A1: Tony Xu (CEO & Co-Founder, DoorDash)

Amrapali Gan (CEO, OnlyFans)

Anne Raimondi (COO & Head of Business, Asana)

Changpeng Zhao (CEO, Binance)

David Chao (Co-Founder & General Partner, DCM)

Edward Kim (Co-founder & CTO, Gusto)

Emilie Choi (President & Chief Operating Officer, Coinbase)

Eric J. Kim (Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Goodwater Capital)

Hemant Taneja (Managing Partner, General Catalyst)

Howie Liu (Co-Founder & CEO, Airtable)

Ivan Zhao (CEO, Notion)

Joe Lau and Nikil Viswanathan (Co-Founder & CTO and Co-Founder & CEO, Alchemy)

Mak Azadi (COO, Discord)

Margaret Vo Schaus (Chief Financial Officer, NASA)

Matthew Huang (Crypto Investor, Paradigm)

Michael Chae (Chief Financial Officer, Blackstone)

Musa Tariq (Chief Marketing Officer, GoFundMe)

Parag Agrawal (CEO, Twitter)

Patrick Chun (Founder & Managing Partner, Juxtapose)

Roham Gharegozlou (Co-founder & CEO, Dapper Labs)

Rohan Seth (Co-founder and CTO, Clubhouse)

Sam Yam (Co-Founder & CTO, Patreon)

Shou Zi Chew (CEO, TikTok)

Susie Nam (CEO of the Americas, Droga5)

Teddy Park (CEO, The Black Label)

Tim Chen (Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, NerdWallet)

Todd Park (Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Devoted Health)

Entertainment



Simu Liu (Actor & Writer)

Ashley Park (Tony and Grammy Nominated Actor)

Bella Poarch (Musician)

Bowen Yang (Actor & Comedian)

Bridgerton (Season 2) Stars (Simone Ashley & Charithra Chandran)

Chloé Zhao (Director)

Daniel Wu (Actor, Producer, Race Car Driver)

Destin Daniel Cretton (Director)

Domee Shi (Director)

Hailee Steinfeld (Actress, Singer, Producer)

Jason Momoa (Actor)

Ji-Young and Kathleen Kim (Muppet and Puppeteer, Sesame Street)

Jimmy O. Yang (Actor, Comedian, Writer, Producer)

Jo Koy (Comedian & Actor)

Kumail Nanjiani (Actor)

LISA (Musician)

Marian Lee (Chief Marketing Officer, Netflix)

Mary Margaret (Tech and Media Executive)

Never Have I Ever Stars (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan)

NIKI (Singer-Songwriter)

Olivia Rodrigo (Singer-Songwriter)

Pachinko Creators (Soo Hugh, Justin Chon, Kogonada, Theresa Kang-Lowe) and Stars (Min-Ha Kim, Lee Min Ho, Jin Ha)

Puja Patel (Editor-in-Chief, Pitchfork)

Ramsey Naito (President, Paramount Animation & Nickelodeon Animation)

Riz Ahmed (Actor, Writer, Producer, Musician & Activist)

Ronny Chieng (Comedian, Actor, and Writer)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Director)

Sean Miyashiro & Derek Hsu (CEO and President, 88Rising)

Silk Sonic (Musicians)

Squid Games Creator (Hwang Dong-Hyuk) and Stars (Lee Jung-jae, Hoyeon, Oh Yeong-su, Park Hae-soo)

Taika Waititi (Academy Award®-winning Writer, Director, and Actor)

Tan France (Television Star and Style Expert)

Youn Yuh-jung (Actress)

Lifestyle

A1: Payal Kadakia (ClassPass Founder, Artist, and Author of LifePass)

Bretman Rock (Digital Superstar)

Chella Man (Artist)

Emma Broyles (Miss America 2022)

Jay Shetty (NYT Best-Selling Author, Podcaster, Purpose Coach, Entrepreneur)

Kelly Huang (Founder, KCH Advisory)

Leena Nair (CEO, Chanel)

Michelle Zauner (Author, Musician)

Min Jin Lee (Author)

Nathaniel Ru (Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, Sweetgreen)

Rachell “Rae” Hofstetter (Content Creator & Streamer)

Rupi Kaur (Poet)

Roy Choi (Chef)

Sofia Chang (CEO, Girl Scouts of the USA)

Sarah Burke (Editor-in-Chief, Them)

Versha Rani Sharma (Editor-in-Chief, Teen Vogue)

Will Lee (COO, NPR)

Yoon Ahn (Founder & Designer, Ambush)

Sports

Chloe Kim (Olympic Gold Medalist, Half-Pipe)

Carissa Moore (Olympic Gold Medalist, Surfing)

Collin Morikawa (Professional Golfer)

Emma Raducanu (U.S. Open Tennis Champion)

Jalen Green (Shooting Guard, Houston Rockets)

Jordan Clarkson (Shooting Guard / Point Guard, Utah Jazz)

Justine Wong-Orantes (Olympic Gold Medalist, Volleyball)

Lee Kiefer (Olympic Gold Medalist, Individual Foil)

Mina Mugil Kimes (NFL Analyst)

Shohei Ohtani (Designated Hitter and Pitcher, Los Angeles Angels)

Sunisa Lee (Olympic Gold Medalist)

Taylor Rapp (Safety, Los Angeles Rams)

Xander Schauffele (Olympic Gold Medalist, Individual Golf)

2022 A100 LEGENDS

Dwayne Johnson (Actor, Producer)

Mindy Kaling (Actress, Writer, Producer)

Michelle Yeoh (Actress)

2022 A100 HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

Amrita Ahuja (CFO, Block)

BLACKPINK (K-pop Artists)

Eva Chen (Director of Fashion Partnerships, Instagram & Author)

Gemma Chan (Actress)

H.E.R. (Musician)

Jensen Huang (Co-founder & CEO, NVIDIA)

Kelly Marie Tran (Actress)

Manny Maceda (Worldwide Managing Partner, Bain & Company)

2022 A100 SELECTION COMMITTEE

Icons

Ajay Banga (Vice Chairman, General Atlantic)

Andrew & Peggy Cherng (Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Panda Restaurant Group)

Apolo Anton Ohno (Most-Decorated American at the Winter Olympics)

Bill Imada (Founder, Chairman & Chief Connectivity Officer, IW Group)

Ben Fong Torres (Journalist and Broadcaster)

Dado and Maria Banatao (Founders & Managing Partners of Tallwood Venture Capital, Inventor of PC Chip, & Philanthropists)

Daniel Dae Kim (Actor, Producer, Activist)

David Henry Hwang (Award Winning Playwright & Screenwriter)

David Ono (News Anchor & Journalist, ABC7)

Far East Movement (First Asian American Music Group to Top the Billboard Music Charts)

Gurinder Chadha (Film Director, Writer, & Producer)

Janet Yang (Founder and President, Janet Yang Productions)

Janice Min (CEO, Ankler Media)

Jeff Rosenthal (Co-Founder, Summit)

Jim Lee (Chief Creative Officer & Publisher, DC)

Julia Gouw (Chairwoman of Piermont Bank)

Keith Grossman (President, TIME)

Lea Salonga (Award Winning Actress & Singer)

Lisa Ling (Journalist)

Mark Alrick Tatum (Deputy Commissioner & Chief Operating Officer)

Martin Yan (Host, Yan Can Cook & Chef-Founder, M.Y. China Restaurant)

Rich Ross (Producer & Former Chairman, The Walt Disney Studios)

Sarah Kate Ellis (President & CEO, GLAAD)

Steve Chen (Co-Founder of YouTube and CTO of Brewing)

Tiffany R. Warren (EVP, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Sony Music Group; Founder & President, ADCOLOR; Board Chair, American Advertising Federation)

Organizations

3AF

Asia America MultiTechnology Association (AAMA SV)

AAPI Women Lead

Asian American Women’s Political Initiative (AAWPI)

Act to Change

Apex for Youth

APIENC

Asia Society

Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund

Asian Business Association

Asian Media Access

Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS)

Austin Asian American Film Festival

CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment)

Center for Asian American Media (CAAM)

Center for Asian Americans United for Self Empowerment (CAUSE)

Council of Korean Americans (CKA)

East West Players

Indiaspora

Japanese American Citizens League

Kua’aina Ulu Auamo

LEAP (Leadership Education for Asian Pacifics, Inc.)

The Legal Clinic (Justice for Our Neighbors – Hawaiʻi)

National Association of Asian American Professionals (NAAAP)

The National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA)

North Carolina Asian Americans Together

Stories Within

Visual Communications

UTOPIA Washington

US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation (USPAACC)