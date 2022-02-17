Mary J. Blige to Perform at 2022 NAACP Image Awards

The NAACP and BET have announced the performers and presenters for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.

Nine-time Grammy Award winner and recent Super Bowl halftime show headliner Mary J. Blige will perform at the live show. The ceremony will also feature Samuel L. Jackson, who will be honored with the NAACP Chairman’s Award, and New York Times editor and journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who will be presented with the Social Justice Impact Award. During the ceremony, members of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, Texas House Democratic Caucus, and Texas Legislative Black Caucus will receive the Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award, for their work protecting the freedom to vote in Texas.

Presenters for the awards show include Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Paula Patton, Questlove, Simu Liu, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya, NAACP President Derrick Johnson and NAACP Board Chairman Leon W. Russell.

The annual Image Awards honor outstanding performances and achievements by Black creators and entertainers in film, television, music and literature. This year’s awards will be split into two, with a live ceremony hosted by Anthony Anderson announcing several award categories. From Feb. 21-25, non-broadcast awards will be presented in livestreams on the NAACP Image Awards Youtube channel, which will be hosted nightly by Affion Crockett.

Aida Rodriquez, Asiahn Bryant, Clint Coley, Cory Hardrict, Courtney Nichole, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Derrick Johnson, Karen Boykin-Towns, Khleo Thomas, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Leon W. Russell, Lori Harvey, Luke Lawal, Jr., Marcel Spears, Matt Cedeno, Melissa L. Williams, Wendy Raquel Robinson and Wisdom Cole will be among the presenters for the livestreamed award categories.

The NAACP Image Awards will be broadcast on BET on Feb. 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.