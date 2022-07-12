‘Loki,’ ‘Moon Knight,’ ‘Hawkeye’ Pick Up Multiple Emmy Nominations

Marvel Studios had a respectable showing at Tuesday’s Emmy nominations, with “Loki,” “Moon Knight,” and “Hawkeye” all picking up multiple nods. All three shows were eligible as they aired between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 on Disney+.

“Hawkeye” picked up two nominations. Those were for best stunt coordination for a comedy series or variety program and another for best stunt performance. The series saw Jeremy Renner reprise the title role from the MCU films while he was joined by Hailee Steinfeld in the role of Kate Bishop.

“Loki” scored six nominations in total — best production design for a narrative period or fantasy program, best cinematography for a single-camera series, best fantasy/sci-fi costumes, best music composition for a series (original dramatic score), best original main title theme music, and best sound editing for a comedy or drama series. Tom Hiddleston led the series as the trickster god, with a cast that included Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

“Moon Knight” picked up eight nominations. Those were for: best sound editing for a limited or anthology series, movie or special; best fantasy/sci-fi costumes; best music composition for a limited or anthology series, movie or special (original dramatic score); best character voice-over performance (F. Murrray Abraham as Khonshu); best sound editing for a limited or anthology series, movie or special; best sound mixing for a limited or anthology series or movie; best stunt coordination for a drama series, limited or anthology series or movie; and best stunt performance. Oscar Isaac starred along with May El Calamawy and Ethan Hawke.

All three shows were well-received by critics upon their release. Both “Loki” and “Hawkeye” earned 92% critical approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, while “Moon Knight” was close behind with 86%. Of the three shows, Marvel has only confirmed that “Loki” will return for a second season. A “Hawkeye” spinoff centered around the character Echo (played by Alaqua Cox) is currently in the works. And while it has not been officially confirmed, sources say that there are plans for Steinfeld to reprise the role of Kate Bishop in other MCU projects going forward.

On the animated side, Marvel Studios’ first animated series also got some Emmy love. “What If…” got three nominations for its debut season. It was nominated for best animated program as well as twice in the best character voice-over performance category. Jeffrey Wright got one of those while Chadwick Boseman picked up a posthumous nomination.