Lin-Manuel Miranda Won’t Attend Oscars Ceremony After Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lin-Manuel Miranda will not be present at the Academy Awards on Sunday evening. The creative composer has elected against attending the Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theater “out of caution” after learning that his wife, Vanessa Nadal, has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Miranda revealed his decision through Twitter on Saturday afternoon, adding that he and his children continue to test negative for COVID-19.

“This weekend, my wife tested [positive] for COVID. She’s doing fine. Kids and I have tested [negative], but out of caution, I won’t be going to the Oscars tomorrow night,” Miranda wrote. “Cheering for my [Tick, Tick … Boom!] and Encanto families [with] my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you.”

The situation comes on the precipice of a potentially historic night for Miranda. The composer is Oscar-nominated in the category of best original song for writing “Dos Oruguitas,” a ballad from Disney’s “Encanto.” If Miranda were to emerge victorious over other nominees like Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Diane Warren and Van Morrison, he would achieve EGOT status: an honor in show business meaning he has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony during his career. He would be the third youngest in history.

Miranda’s feature directorial debut “Tick, Tick… Boom!” has also been a major force during awards season. The Netflix musical is nominated in two categories at the Oscars: best actor for Andrew Garfield and best editing.

At the time of this writing, it remains unclear whether the Oscars will accommodate nominees who have elected against attending the ceremony, such as Miranda, with virtual appearances. Variety has reached out the Academy and Miranda’s representatives for comment.

This year’s ceremony, produced by Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, takes place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre and will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and in more than 200 territories worldwide.