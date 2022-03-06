‘The Power of the Dog’ Wins Top Honors From Latino Entertainment Journalists Association

“The Power of the Dog” took top honors from this year’s edition of the Latino Entertainment Journalists Association (LEJA), winning best picture, best director and best editing from the organization.

The Latino Entertainment Journalists Association announced its winners on Sunday afternoon, honoring the top achievements of 2021 films. Other major winners during the afternoon included Ariana DeBose in supporting actress for “West Side Story” and Disney’s Encanto in the categories of best voice or motion capture performance for Stephanie Beatriz, best animated film, best musical score and best song written for a film.

Heading into the awards, “West Side Story” led the field with a total of 13 nominations. Lin-Manuel Miranda received the most individual nominations of any person with seven: best picture for “In the Heights,” best director for “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” voice or motion capture performance for “Vivo” and a trio of song mentions from the animated film “Encanto” including “Dos Oruguitas,” “Surface Pressure” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

The LEJA membership also selected Miranda as the recipient of the Latino Activism Award. Meanwhile, John Leguizamo was honored with the 2022 Rita Moreno Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing the actor, producer and comedian as a tireless force in the Latino community. The Latino Breakout Award was bestowed on “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler.

The Latino Entertainment Journalists Association is committed to developing and celebrating Latino voices among all areas and backgrounds of the entertainment industry.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Picture

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Best Director

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” (Apple Original Films)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios)

Best Voice or Motion Capture Performance

Stephanie Beatriz, “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Best Animated Film

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Best Foreign Language Film

“Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classics) (Spain)

Best Documentary Film

“Flee” (Neon)

Best Original Screenplay

“C’mon C’mon” (A24)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Best Ensemble Casting

“In the Heights” (Warner Bros)

Best Production and Set Design

“Dune” (Warner Bros)

Best Cinematography

“Dune” (Warner Bros)

Best Costume Design

“Cruella” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Best Editing

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Best Hair and Makeup

“Cruella” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Best Sound Design

“Dune” (Warner Bros)

Best Visual Effects

“Dune” (Warner Bros)

Best Musical Score

“Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Best Stunt Design

“No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

Best Song Written for a Film

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures)