Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart and More Presenters Set for 2022 Spirit Awards

Film Independent has announced the presenters for the 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Kirsten Stewart (“Spencer”) will serve as the Spirit Awards honorary chair this year, in addition to being a presenter. Past honorary chairs for the Spirit Awards have included Shaka King, Lena Waithe, Ava DuVernay, Jessica Chastain and Ang Lee.

Along with Stewart, Dianna Agron (“Shiva Baby”), Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Jennifer Beals (“The Book of Boba Fett”), Rosario Dawson (“Dopesick”), Daveed Diggs (“Snowpiercer”), Jay Duplass (“The Chair”), Mark Duplass (“Language Lessons”), Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Fresh”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Bridget Everett (“Somebody Somewhere”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… Boom”), Regina Hall, (“Nine Perfect Strangers”), Lily James (“Pam and Tommy”), Marlee Matlin (“CODA”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), Sam Richardson (“The Afterparty”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), Sebastian Stan (“Pam and Tommy”), Sydney Sweeney (“Euphoria”), Taika Waititi (“Our Flag Means Death”), Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) and Chloé Zhao (“Eternals”) have been announced as presenters for this years show.

Presenters who are also nominated at this year’s Spirit Awards include Colman Domingo, for his supporting role in “Zola” and Murray Bartlett for his lead role in “The White Lotus.” “Zola” leads the nominations in the film categories, with seven nods including best feature, best director and best female lead.

The 2022 Spirit Awards will take place March 6 at the Santa Monica Pier. The ceremony will start at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, and will air on IFC and stream on AMC Plus. The ceremony will also be available to watch live at AMC Theatres nationwide for the first time ever. Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally host.