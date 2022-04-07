Samuel L. Jackson, Charli D’Amelio, Dwayne Johnson to Present at Kid’s Choice Awards (EXCLUSIVE)

Nickelodeon will feature TikTok stars, recent Oscar winners and Grammy nominated artists at the 35th Annual Kids Choice Awards, the channel announced on Thursday.

Peyton List, Xavier Woods, Ralph Macchio, Unspeakable, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Jordan Fisher, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Jace Norman, Charlie Puth, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Isaiah Crews, Isla Fisher have all been announced as participants for the show, which honors achievements in television, film, music and sports, as voted on by viewers of the Nickelodeon channel. The capacity in which the talent will be involved has yet to be disclosed.

The list of presenters follows the recent announcement that popular rappers Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow will be performing during the ceremony. Cudi will perform a melody of his singles “Stars in the Sky,” from the upcoming blockbuster film “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” as well as “Pursuit of Happiness.” Harlow’s setlist for his performance has yet to be announced. Other entertainment expected for the night include Metaverse components of the ceremony, as well as the iconic slime stunts.

The 2022 Kids Choice Awards will air on Saturday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., TeenNick and Nicktoons. “iCarly” star Miranda Cosgrove and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski host the ceremony, which will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The show will also be available to stream online, through Nickelodeon’s apps and websites.

The 2022 Kids Choice Awards ceremony is directed by Glenn Weiss and executive produced by Michael Dempsey, with Magda Liolis, Andria Parides, Kathryn Rickey and Greg Sills serving as co-executive producers. Nickelodeon Production produces.

Variety also has an exclusive first look at this year’s Kids Choice stage:

Nickelodeon