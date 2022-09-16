Kane Brown to Receive Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Champion of the Youth Award (EXCLUSIVE)

Kane Brown is set to receive the 2022 Champion of the Youth Award at Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 75th National Youth of the Year gala, Variety has learned exclusively. The award will be presented to Brown, an avid supporter of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, by Courtney B. Vance.

The ceremony, which is typically held in Washington, D.C., will take place in Los Angeles, with Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner set to host and name the 2022 National Youth of the Year. The annual event honors teens awarded on the local, state and regional levels, where one finalist will claim the national title.

“For 75 years, we’ve recognized courageous young people who establish themselves as leaders and changemakers, not only in their local communities, but all across the nation,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “This year, we’re thrilled to move the celebration to Los Angeles, honoring our National Youth of the Year with many trusted youth advocates and national leaders.”

The guest list includes Ruth Carter, Miguel and event co-chairs Mark Sanchez and Steve Layton. Grammy-nominated singer Ruben Studdard will perform alongside youth from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield.

Since 1947, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Youth of the Year program has recognized young individuals who make an impact in their communities, and possess such qualities as exceptional leadership skills, academic excellence and a healthy lifestyle.

The 75th National Youth of the Year event will be held at the Beverly Hilton on Oct. 13.