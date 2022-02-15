‘Insecure’ Star Jay Ellis to Host Inaugural Anthem Awards for Social Impact (EXCLUSIVE)

Jay Ellis (“Insecure,” “Top Gun: Maverick,”) will host the inaugural Anthem Awards.

The virtual awards, to be held Feb. 28, were created to honor individuals and organizations for their social impact work.

“It’s a tremendous honor to host the first annual Anthem Awards,” Ellis said. “As we enter the third year of a global pandemic that heightened serious disparities around the world, this important award presents an opportunity to celebrate work that has had real impact from industry leaders making a difference in their communities and globally.”

In addition to honoring organizations and brands including “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Google, Nat Geo, GLAAD and the American Red Cross, the Anthem Awards will also recognize two individuals for special achievement: athlete of the year Naomi Osaka, “for claiming her third grand Slam title while igniting a conversation about mental health, racial injustice and police brutality,” and entertainer of the year Adam McKay, “for holding up a mirror to society through his work, challenging the status-quo, and for the powerful messages that he compels us to hear,” as the press release states.

“It is our distinct honor to recognize the work that brands, organizations and individuals are all making to create an impact in their community,” said Jessica Lauretti, managing director of the Anthem Awards. “We launched this platform to show the world that all corners of our culture, from sports and entertainment, to business leaders and celebrities, are all standing up to say, it is time for systemic change and that social good is what we value as a society.”

Winners were selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences from a pool of more than 2,500 entries from 36 countries. Viewers can tune into the awards online. In advance of the ceremony will be the first annual Anthem Voices conference, which will feature panelists and winners in conversation. Tickets for the conference and the full list of winners are also available here.