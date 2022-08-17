Jason Momoa Premieres ‘See’ Final Season and Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown ‘Honk for Jesus’: Must Attend Calendar Listings Aug. 17-23

From Jason Momoa premiering the final season of “See” to Regina Hall popping up on two red carpets, check out what’s on the calendar in Hollywood, New York and beyond.

Aug. 17, Wednesday

Soho House founder-CEO Nick Jones and president Andrew Carnie, along with Soho Home managing director Aalish Yorke-Long, host a VIP preview of the new Soho.Home.Studio on Melrose Avenue.

Soho.Home.Studio Melrose, West Hollywood

Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon,Ayden Mayeri, Debby Ryan, Dave Franco, Clea DuVall, Jay Duplass and Mark Duplass attend the premiere of “Spin Me Round.”

The London West Hollywood

Aug. 20, Saturday

Quinta Brunson, Adam McKay and Salli Richardson attend the fourth annual AAFCA TV Honors ceremony.

SLS Hotel, Los Angeles

Aug. 21, Sunday

City of Hope hosts the All In for Hope Poker Tournament, featuring bites from Elephante, Beyond Burger, Pinches Tacos and Imperia Caviar; Gourmeletas ice cream; and Bacardi cocktails. Presented by the Natalie Cole Foundation, with music by DJ Dojah.

The Wiltern, Los Angeles

Regina Hall attends the 2022 Oscars in Hollywood. Getty Images

Aug. 22, Monday

Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Austin Crute, Conphidance, Devere Rogers, Avis-Marie Barnes, Nicole Beharie, Jordan Peele and Daniel Kaluuya attend the “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” premiere.

Regal LA Live, Los Angeles

Aug. 23, Tuesday

“Amadeus” Live in Concert features the Los Angeles Philharmonic, conducted by Sarah Hicks, performing the film’s score live to picture.

Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles

Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers and Cynthia Addai-Robinson attend a special screening of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

Film at Lincoln Center, New York

Jason Momoa, Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond- James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn walk the red carpet at the premiere of the third and final season of AppleTV+’s “See.”

DGA, Los Angeles

Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Jimmy O. Yang and director John Hamburg attend the “Me Time” premiere.

Regency Village Theater, Westwood