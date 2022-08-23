Spirit Awards to Implement Gender Neutral Acting Categories

The 2023 Independent Spirit Awards will implement gender neutral acting categories, Film Independent announced on Tuesday.

The award ceremony, which honors the best in independent filmmaking and television production, will now present three film acting awards and two TV acting awards that are all gender neutral. The gendered film categories — male lead, female lead, male supporting and female supporting — have been eliminated, in favor of a lead performance and supporting performance category. Both will feature 10 nominees each, as opposed to the gendered categories which included five nominees. In addition, a new best breakthrough performance category has been added, which will feature five nominees of any gender.

In the TV awards, the best male and female performance categories have been eliminated for best lead and supporting performance categories, both open to any gender. Like the film awards, the TV acting categories consist of 10 nominees each.

The move makes the Spirit Awards the latest award show to move to genderless acting categories in an effort for greater inclusivity. Other awards that recently implemented gender neutral acting awards include the British Independent Film Awards, the Gotham Awards and the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

“We’re thrilled to join the other festivals and award shows that are already moving to celebrate great acting without reference to gender,” Film Independent President Josh Welsh said in a statement. “We’re also happy to welcome non-binary performers into the Spirit Awards without forcing them to choose to identify as male or female.”

In addition to the category changes, Film Independent also announced that the budget cap for films eligible for Spirit Awards consideration has increased from $22.5 million to $30 million, in response to the rising costs of film production. In addition, the budget cap for the John Cassavetes Award for a low budget film has increased from $500,000 to $1 million. As with this year’s ceremony, the Spirit Awards will also waive the usual theatrical run qualification for entry, in response to the continued effects of the COVID pandemic on the industry.

The 2023 Spirit Awards will take place on March 4, 2023. Submissions for entries are now open, with the final deadline set for Oct. 7.